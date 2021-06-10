Loki’s final setup was decided before the lead writer joined Marvel





Exclusive: Michael Waldron, Loki’s lead writer, said the character’s fate in Avengers: Endgame was decided before he started developing the Marvel series.

The configuration forLoki in Avengers: Endgame was decided before head writer Michael Waldron joined Marvel. After waiting more than a month after the series finale of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans will finally be able to see the first episode of Loki tomorrow, June 9. Planned to render Tom Hiddleston as Marvel’s God of Mischief, the seeds of the Mercurial Villains solo series were first planted in 2019 when 2012’s Loki escaped with the Tesseract during the Avengers Heist at End of Game. The Disney + series is set to pick up there, as Loki finds himself in the custody of the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization led by agent Owen Wilson Mobius. As TVA steps in to correct the timeline issues created by Loki catching the Tesseract, which meant he wouldn’t return to Asgard with Thor after the Battle of New York, these series will adequately introduce the concept of the multiverse to the MCU. . Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Loki: Why TVA Timekeepers Never Stopped The Avengers Now in an interview with Screen cry before the premiere of the shows, Loki ‘schief writer Michael Waldron reveals that the fate of the god of mischief in End of Game was decided long before he joined Marvel. But End of Game Writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely claim that Loki escaping with the Tesseract was not meant to set up a future series, Waldron has been made aware of the fate of the characters in End of Game when he started to develop Loki in 2018. It played a huge role in shaping the series. Read Waldrons’ full quote below: From the start, we knew – well, I learned and was told under cover of darkness – what was going to happen in Endgame with Loki, and that he was going to disappear through that portal with the Tesseract. And so we knew that was what was going to start the events of our history; that’s what fans would see in Endgame. So the question would be where the hell is Loki going? And so, our job became, “Okay, what’s on the other end of this portal? “ As a clip from the show suggests, it looks like the portal will transport Loki to an unknown planet, where he is quickly arrested by VAT. While End of Game established his own set of rules for time travel, Waldron said Loki might not necessarily respect them, as the show will explore the concept through TVA rather than the Avengers and the Quantum Realm. Since Lokis came out in End of Game was decided before Waldron started developing the series, it makes sense that he might not want to fully comply with the previously established rules for time travel. In this spirit, Loki could potentially go anywhere as the series explores different variations of Loki in various timelines, exploring complex character issues in the process. Next: Loki Can Explain Avengers: Endgame Timeline Confusion In Detail Loki laughs at the whole point of Marvel Phase 4

About the Author Adam bentz

(261 published articles)

Adam Bentz is a film and television news writer for Screen Rant. From a young age Adam became interested in a wide variety of films and television, but it was talented writers like Quentin Tarantino, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Aaron Sorkin who ultimately sparked his interest in the craft. Motivated by his love for the screen, Adam studied creative writing with a concentration in screenwriting at Southern New Hampshire University. After graduating, Adam interned as a writer with The Borgen Project, a non-profit organization working to end extreme poverty, where he is now a guest contributor. In addition to writing for Screen Rant, Adam works as an SEO copywriter and movie reviewer on his website petrifiedfountains.com More from Adam Bentz







