“A Million Little Things” Final Recap: Season 3, Episode 17 & 18

Warning: this article contains spoilers for A million little things‘Season 3 finale.

When A million little things‘Gary takes matters into his own hands, he really take matters into their own hands.

We’re referring, of course, to the final moments of the ABC drama Season 3 finale, which found Gary drawing Sophie Peter’s lustful music teacher on his porch, throwing a bag over his head and then physically moving it around the room. house, slamming the door behind them.

The move, coming from the generally affable actuary, was a shocking way to end Season 3 – though series creator DJ Nash tells TVLine he’s made hints in previous seasons.

“We’ve seen bits and pieces of it throughout the show, whether it’s smashing him with Jon or punching him in the car and having him shoot a gun at him,” said the executive producer. “It probably goes back to the anger he feels about his mother leaving him. He definitely wants the world to be fair, and he doesn’t, and I think he’s trying to align the justice where it goes wrong.

When he can’t – like when Sophie’s sexual harassment complaint isn’t enough for the police to arrest Peter – “it’s really hard for him. [Gary] to accept that, ”adds Nash.

Elsewhere in the two-hour end of the season:

* Darcy decided to move to Lenox, Mass., So that Liam could be close to his father. After much deliberation, Gary decided to move in with her. But when he mentioned that he believed their future involved having a child together, Darcy made it clear that she didn’t want him. Later, however, she changed her mind and called Gary, leaving him a voicemail message saying she thought he would make a good dad and maybe they could discuss the possibility. But he was busy when the call came. (See above.)

* Delilah returned from France in time to accompany Sophie to the police station, where she told a detective what Peter had done to her. She also handed over Layla’s diary as evidence. But the detective sadly told him that was not enough to stop Peter, although he thanked her for giving them something to start a file on him with. Gary got really mad and threw a trash can across the room.

* Shortly after, Delilah told Eddie that she wanted to return to France with the children. Danny and Sophie balked at the news, and Gary hugged Delilah. “I’m so sorry you’re not happy, but you know what?” I’m not sure you have the right to be, ”he said. (And that wasn’t even the meanest part!) The interaction left Delilah sobbing.

* Regina made the difficult decision to shut down Someday, which had failed following the COVID-19 pandemic and concussion. Meanwhile, Rome comforted Tyrell after the teenager learned that his mother’s deportation resulted from being pulled over by police on her way to FedEx for her application for a program. summer.

* Theo burned his hand on Katherine’s watch; Eddie’s attorney told him to get photos of the injury so they can use it against Katherine in the custody battle. So Eddie did, but he felt bad about it and later told Katherine that he wouldn’t use the photos against her. Instead, he has drafted a shared custody agreement, in which he can be with Theo unsupervised and in which he will take a weekly drug test. If he fails, she gets full custody. “I promise you I won’t let Theo down,” he said.

* But that wasn’t all Eddie did. He answered a call from a blocked number, thinking it was a telemarketer, but the woman on the other end was crying. “I’m the one who hit you,” she said apologetically.

* Gary visited his father, who tacitly agreed to give him an alibi for the evening. Then Gary left and did the wrong thing.

Read on as Nash breaks down the packed episode: Eddie’s call, Gary’s premeditated act, the possibility of a new romance in Season 4, and more.

TV LINE | I was shocked when we saw what Gary did in this final scene. How much would you say he is in control of himself?

Well, he goes to his dad and sets up an alibi, so it wasn’t… It seems that everything he does behind that door is premeditated.

TV LINE | I want Peter to go through slow, painful torture, but still, I don’t want Gary to do it.

I remember the idea for the last scene came to me much earlier in our season… Elizabeth [Laime], one of our screenwriters, was very open about sharing her story, and it led to a beautiful heartbreaking story about Sophie… I had this idea for this scene, and I knew that one scene could do it. actually be added to a bunch of episodes because it’s sort of stand-alone. The way we did with the podcast, it became a track where Sophie comments on other victims and other people who are hurt by what Peter has done. But we’ve shot this scene before.

When I got the idea for the scene… I called Elizabeth to go, “Hey, I just want to make sure you’re ok with this story”, and she said, “I love it. Because part of our show is a bunch of writers talking about their pain and maybe writing different endings, you know? You write the version of your parents’ divorce that you would have liked, or you write the version of losing a friend by suicide. I mean, they all come from very personal places. So I talked to James [Roday Rodriguez], he said to me, “What’s going on on the other side of that door?” … And then he said, “Okay. Like. Where do we find the moments leading up to it? He and I spoke at some length, because I wanted him to play subtle moments. Whether it’s something a little more overt like kicking a police station trash can, [and] There are other times that when we get to next season you’ll realize, oh, did they know here? And these are moments that he and I and the directors found to be.

TV LINE | I was –

I’m not suggesting for a second that what Gary went to do is something people should be doing. [Laughs]

TV LINE | I’ll make sure we leave that part out. So, can we talk about the call Eddie gets at the end of the episode?

What I love about this show is that there are enough plates spinning that… we can make you forget an essential plate and then we can come back to it. It had been quite a while now that people were like, “Oh, maybe this isn’t playing out. ” Too, [I had to] decide how much of that call to put in the final. This call continues.

TV LINE | With the separation of Katherine and Eddie, you now have two other players who can mix it up with others.

Yes.

TV LINE | And I know you said Gary and Delilah won’t be a thing.

They will never be a thing!

TV LINE | You’re going to go into season 10 and you’re going to be like, “Remember when I told you they were never going to be a thing? About that…”

[Laughs] When this story happens, you’ll be like, “Oh, you don’t have to be on the show anymore.”

TV LINE | What I’m getting at is that it looks like we could see a bunch of new faces next season. Is it on your radar?

Yes. There will be people in their lives, and I’m happy to report that we’re going to see Katherine – Carter create a dating profile. Is there something going on? And we see Eddie, who’s single for the first time in a long time, and single for the first time in a wheelchair, and we’ll see how he gets the confidence and the courage to go back.

TV LINE | Poor Regina with her concussion and her restaurant to the south. Tell me there is a little light coming from her and from Rome.

Well, I actually think it’s there already. I think it already is… If you look at where Regina ended last season – thinking she had this baby, and this mom changing her mind, and she was devastated – where she ends the season next, it is with her baby who consoles her. So I don’t think it’s sad at all. But she Is must understand what will be his next chapter in his life, and it will not be easy.

Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the episode? Rate the finale and the season as a whole via the polls below, then sound off in the comments!

