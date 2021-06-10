Vivek Oberoi: Bollywood must accept that something is systematically wrong





Vivek Oberoi called Bollywood for not acknowledging its flaws as a profession. The actor said that the Hindi film business exhibited ostrich syndrome and that he failed to recognize that one thing was consistently misleading, even after the tragedy of Sushant Singh Rajputloss of life in 2020. We have our good side, but we refuse to recognize our unhealthy side. For a particular person, profession or fraternity to flourish, it is necessary to know ke hum mein kitni khamiyan hain, our mistakes and the wrongs of the profession. However, we now have a bit of ostrich syndrome. Because we do not recognize the hai hamari mein kuch gadbad hai trade, Vivek Oberoi told Hindustan Instances. Referring to the loss of life of the SSRs, the actor said: Last year there was a serious tragedy in our profession. Further, no one essentially and truly wanted to acknowledge that there was something systematically misleading (in the trade), and simply wanted to note it from the ke ek hogaya incident. Bhai @vivekoberoi your interview is good and pure fact. Stick to it! KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 8, 2021 Dear Bollywood Wala Buddies, in case you are fed up with bhaigiri in Bollywood then please chat. Please speak without worry. It is only a worry, otherwise no one can harm your profession. Jiske Apne profession Ke Laale Pade Hain, Woh Apka Profession Kaise Harm Kar Degaa Yaar! KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 8, 2021 His comments were endorsed by self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan. KRK tweeted, Bhai @vivekoberoi, your interview is a good and pure fact. Stick with it. Salman khan had previously filed a defamatory swimsuit against KRK for his defamatory comments. On Monday, the actor also requested that a contempt motion be filed against him. KRK had recently concerned Govinda about this difficulty as he thanked him on Twitter, for his love and help, he then turned around and said he was not referring to the movie actor. His clarification came here as Govinda said he hadn’t even spoken to KRK and had no idea about his case with Salman. Monday, Salman filed a petition in a Mumbai court demanding that a contempt motion be made against actor Kamaal R Khan for persisting in making defamatory remarks despite failing to act. The device was filed in a libel swimsuit filed by Salman seeking to prevent Kamaal R Khan from directly or indirectly creating and importing films or other content about the actor, his business plans and his films / stains. Earlier, the Deshdrohi actor posted a series of tweets implying that Salman Khan had filed a libel complaint against him for giving his latest film Radhe a bad review.







