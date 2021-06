A museum to create a national archive of the history of the game show

Showcase Showdowns and Daily Doubles of yesteryear will no longer be relegated to reruns. A museum in Rochester, New York, announced Wednesday it will house the first of its kind National Archives of Game Show History to preserve artifacts and sequences of programs like Jeopardy! The price is right and the pyramid is $ 25,000. The archives will be kept at the Strong National Museum of Play, which is undergoing an expansion that will add 90,000 square feet to its space and is expected to be completed by 2023. Museum curators already have some ideas on the types of artifacts that would make an ideal centerpiece and demand items from collectors. The wheel of Wheel of Fortune is said to be iconic, Chris Bensch, the museum’s vice president of collections, said in an interview on Wednesday. The museum, he said, would gladly accept the lettering board, as well as a dress from famous letter turner, Vanna White.

There is a pleasant nostalgia for game shows for generations of Americans, Jennings said in an interview on Wednesday. Calling for the overdue preservation effort, Mr Jennings said people were starting to realize the importance of game shows as they did with other great 20th century art forms like jazz and bands. drawn. I think it’s the game show’s turn, he said. In a statement released by the museum, Martindale wink, the veteran game show host, said there was some urgency to the preservation effort. Without this initiative, many of the primary resources relating to these shows, as well as the oral histories of their creators and talents, risked being lost forever, he said. The museum, which welcomed nearly 600,000 visitors in 2019 before the pandemic, said it was looking to acquire everything from sets and audience tickets to press photographs. It deserves a place where it can be preserved, a place where academics, media and the general public can access it, Bensch said.

The museum does not limit its focus to those who are in front of the camera. Officials said contestants, TV crews and members of the public will play an important role in preserving the history of game shows. There are so many important people who have shaped this industry over the years, Bensch said. They deserve a chance to tell their stories. We also plan to do video oral histories with key people so that we directly capture their stories and share them with the world. It looks like the museum has a trail on an artifact. If they want a tie, I lost on Jeopardy! with, said Mr. Jennings, they are happy to have it.

