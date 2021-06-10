Robert De Niro had the leading role





Try to imagine Robert De Niro dancing happily on a giant floor piano in New York’sFAO Schwartz as Josh Baskinin “Large”, the unforgettable character portrayed by Tom Hanks in the classic 1988 comedy. It could have been. The “Raging Bull” star, 77, was asked by “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon to confirm whether he was originally chosen to play Baskins, a young boy whose wish to become adult comes true. “Yes.” De Niro said. “But we had a problem, a problem, with the negotiation, so it turned out the way it did.” “But it was good,” added De Niro. Robert De Niro:Leg injured during the filming of “Killers of the Flower Moon” The story of De Niro’s casting in the comedy directed by Penny Marshallhas been discussed at lengthand resurfaced more recently when “Big” star Elizabeth Perkins, who played Josh’s love interest, Susan Lawrence, spilled the bean on “Watch What Happens LivewithAndy Cohen” in April. “Robert De Niro was actually cast for the role of Josh,” said Perkins, 60. “And then it all fell apart because he had a scheduling conflict, then they went to see Tom Hanks. It’s like a whole different movie in my brain with Robert de niro.” Perkins said she auditioned for the role with De Niro, which would have brought in a very different character. “It was more sullen, it was a bit of a horror movie. It was Robert De Niro wandering the streets of New York,” Perkins said. “What Tom Hanks brought there was so much lighter.” De Niro, of course, enjoyed a legendary film career with roles like “The Godfather 2”, for which he won an Oscar, “Raging Bull” and “Taxi Driver”. The star admitted to Fallon that fans often remind him of his famous line “Taxi Driver”, “Are you talking to me?” “Years ago in LA, in the Valley, a bunch of kids pulled up next to me at a stoplight and said, ‘Are you talking to me?’,” The actor recalls. “I don’t know how they recognized me. Did he respond to reverent fans? No, he laughed.

