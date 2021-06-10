Kane Brown and Carrie Underwood top 2021 CMT Music Awards





Here are some of the records set by this year’s CMT Music Awards winners.

Carrie Underwood won Video of the Year for the ninth time for Hallelujah, on which she teamed up with John Legend. Underwood has more wins in this category than any other artist. (Taylor Swift and Keith Urban are tied for second place with three apiece.) This is the first time that a collaboration video has won the Video of the Year award. Legend is the first black artist, and indeed the first non-country artist, to win in this category. (Oddly, the Underwood / Legend video didn’t win the Collaborative Video of the Year award. It was nominated, but lost to the Young / Brown video.) Gabby Barrett won her first female video of the year award for The Good Ones, a song from her debut studio album, Gold mine. Barrett won last year’s groundbreaking video for I Hope. She is the first artist to go from Groundbreaking Video of the Year to Female Video of the Year since Swift, who won the Breakthrough Award in 2007 for Tim McGraw and the Female Video Award the following year. for Our Song.

Little Big Town won Duo / Group of the Year for Wine, Beer, Whiskey, after three wins for Group Video of the Year (for Girl Crush, “Better Man and When Someone Stops Loving You). Only two groups won more awards in this category: Rascal Flatts (seven) and Lady A (five, when they were known as Lady Antebellum). Wine, beer, whiskey are from the ninth album LBT studio, Nightfall. Dylan Scotts Nobody Took Groundbreaking Video of the Year. Scott is the first male artist to win in this category since Chris Stapleton won it five years ago for Fire Away. The award has been presented over the past four years to a succession of female artists: Alaina, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Barrett. This breakthrough is a long time coming for Scott, who released his only full album to date almost five years ago. The clip for Nobody features Scott’s wife, Blair Robinson, and their two children, Beckett Scott and Finley Gray.

As noted above, Ballerini and Halsey won CMT Performance of the Year for The Other Girl. The collaboration was the second single from Ballerini’s third studio album, Kelsea, which reached second on the Billboard 200. This category recognizes the best performance of a CMT program. Previous winners came from Carrefour CMT and CMT Artists of the Year, among other CMT broadcasts. Linda Martell, the first black singer to play the Grand Ole Opry, was the second recipient of the CMT Equal Play Award, after Jennifer Nettles last year. In 1969, Martell had two top 40 hits on Billboards Hot Country Singles chart (as it was called then) a cover of The Winstons Color Him Father (which was in the top 10 of the Hot 100 and Best Selling Rhythm & Blues Singles) and a first version of Before the Next Teardrop Falls, which became a # 1 hit on the Hot 100 and Hot Country Singles charts in 1975 for Freddy Fender.

