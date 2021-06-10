Entertainment
In the Heights, actor Corey Hawkins talks about his roots in theater and waltz on the side of a building
Many years ago a young Corey Hawkins attended a performance of “In the Heights” on Broadway. Dazzled by the catchy melodies of Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as the multi-level book he co-wrote with Pulitzer-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes, Hawkins discovered there was a place for people. who looked and felt like him on stage.
“I lived in the heights at one point when I was in school,” Hawkins recalled when we spoke recently. “I moved to Inwood and then to Harlem and lived all over town. I remember that time and how special it was to me because I saw myself as this young black man from DC, in this Latino community, and I felt loved and accepted.
Over a decade later, Hawkins stars as Benny in the film adaptation of Tony’s award-winning musical. Her character is part of a group of New Yorkers trying to make their dreams come true in an ever-changing city. From migration to gentrification, Benny’s beloved barrio is the setting where director Jon M. Chu conceives a microcosm of Latinos in the United States. It’s a seamless translation of the scene to the screen, made even more vibrant because it was shot in the places the characters sing throughout, the places Hawkins knows by heart.
“I saw Benny as someone who has a parent who comes from the Caribbean islands,” he says, sharing insight into his process. “But one of his parents is black born in America, they came to the heights when Benny was very young, so that’s all he knows.”
Before starring in one of the most exciting films of the summer, Hawkins made a name for himself on stage (he starred in “Romeo and Juliet” and “Six Degrees of Separation” on Broadway) and at the screen (he played Dr. Dre in “Straight Outta Compton”), to acclaim, including a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Play for “Separation.”
“The theater is where I kind of cut my teeth,” Hawkins explained. In his words, “nothing compares to this type of immediate reaction.” Once, during a dinner scene in “Separation,” he sat down next to Allison Janney to find that one of the forks on the table had attached to the magnets under her shirt. “The public knew about it, and the idea is that we suspend our disbelief during that period of time,” he shares with a laugh.
Unlike most of the characters in “In the Heights”, noble taxi dispatcher Benny seems to have found contentment and fulfillment in his neighborhood. He’s the only one of the younger characters played by Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, and Leslie Grace who doesn’t dream of leaving, but instead tries to find ways to keep loved ones and works hard to improve the quality of life. him.
Benny is featured in one of the most breathtaking moments in film and recent musical history. In “When the Sun Sets,” he and his romantic interest, Nina (played by Luminous Grace), wonder what a future might look like for them focusing on the joy of the present. As if they were characters of epic romance with magical realism, the lovers leap from a balcony and find themselves waltzing to the side of the building.
After seeing Chu’s storyboards, an excited Hawkins exclaimed “I can’t wait to see the dancers who double us do this!” Her manager replied “there are no dancers, it’s going to be you and Leslie.” We will find out.
The result is a number that best conveys Chu’s vision: it pays homage to vibrant stage production, but extends it to a world where the mundane can become truly miraculous. “Holding a counterweight while we were running around the building, it was like we were Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers,” he recalls, “it was amazing.
Later that year, Hawkins will appear in another stage adaptation on screen, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” by Joel Coen, where he will play Macduff opposite Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, respectively Lord and Lady Macbeth.
Would Hawkins be interested in reprising Benny or Macduff on stage? “You get old out of certain characters sometimes,” he said, “but I’d definitely be willing to play one or the other. Learning how to do them in different mediums is fun.
Now that he’s part of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s universe, maybe a character from “Hamilton” would do the trick as well. “If I was asked to play a character in the film adaptation, I would have to ask permission from the actor who played it on Broadway,” he commented. “I know them and love them all, they are my friends,” he explained. “I would love to see the original cast in a movie,” he added, “and to show my support, I would even play a tree in this movie.”
