Carrie Underwood wins first prize at CMT Awards; Kane Brown wins two
Carrie Underwood and John Legend won Video of the Year at Wednesday’s CMT Music Awards for their song “Hallelujah” from her Christmas album last year. “! a grateful Underwood told an absent Legend, correctly assuming this fact perhaps just from the limited number of country songs his duo partner has been involved in so far.
The transgender spirit of this song continued through to the show’s performances, with collaborative numbers including HER with Chris Stapleton, Gladys Knight joined by Mickey Guyton and Breland, Kelsea Ballerini joining forces with Paul Jason Klein of LANY and Underwood herself teamed up with the Needtobreathe band.
Co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown both took home trophies in fan-voted honors, with the latter singer being the night’s only double winner, for Male Video of the Year (“Worship You”) and collaborative video (“Famous Friends”, with Chris Young).
Ballerini won the CMT Performance of the Year award for a showcase number from last year’s awards show, “The Other Girl,” a duet with Halsey. Ballerini, who won his first CMT award, said: “There has been a lot of talk about what categorical genre this song was or was not… You know what my roots are, you know who I am, but it doesn’t. also say that you like music as music. Ballerini looked outside the genre again for her duet on this year’s show, with LANY frontman Paul Jason Klein joining her for “I Quit Drinking.”
The CMT Awards clearly sought to provide a strong representation of female and black artists this year … and black artists in particular, with much of the discussion of exclusionary status in country music having narrowed down to focus on this relatively invisible intersection.
The special CMT Equal Play award went to 80-year-old Linda Martell, who in 1969 became the first black woman to play the Grand Ole Opry or to appear on the broadcast charts – the latest feat has not been repeated since. to a significant degree. , as Mickey Guyton pointed out in his introduction. “She had all the talent to be a big star, but her career was cut short for a reason: the color of her skin,” Guyton said. In a filmed tribute to Martell, who is said to have watched from home, Rhiannon Giddens said: “She was before her time, but it is not too late to honor her … She made a way and made a way forward. for all of us. . “A documentary on Martell is currently in production.
We honored Linda Martell this year in 2021 #CMTawards with the CMT Equal Play Award for pioneering artists of color in country music. Congratulations from CMT and@seeherofficial! #To see her Listen to her pic.twitter.com/nMcvpNfaPh
– CMT (@CMT) June 10, 2021
Black performers were exceptionally well represented in the show – for a country show, as the asterisk says. The appearance of Knight, Guyton and emerging male artist Breland in a single issue could have been a milestone for a Nashville-based awards show. HER, Kane Brown, and Blanco Brown also dramatically increased the black presence on the show.
Dylan Scott won the freshman category for “Nobody” and Little Big Town won the duo / group of the year for “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”. An award to Gabby Barrett for Female Video of the Year (for “The Good Ones”) was accepted by presenter Knight, after Barrett announced the day before that “personal circumstances” would prevent her from performing or stopping. ” attend the ceremony as scheduled.
The only other missing winner was Taylor Swift, coming out on top in a category that was added in the last few days but featured off-camera, Best Family Feature, for the old VHS-filled video for “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version). “
This year’s CMT Awards saw a number of relatively last-minute changes. One was the call to use the Bridgestone Arena as a venue after all, with a socially estranged audience of only around 500 people inside the cavernous hall. The producers had initially considered staging all performances outdoors, but between the increasingly certain prospects of attracting an audience and the looming rain in the forecast, a roof seemed like a good idea. Ultimately, the show’s performance philosophy was a hybrid model – about half of the performances live in front of the small crowd inside Bridgestone, and about half of the numbers recorded before the rain in outdoor locations ranging from Skyline of downtown Nashville near the Bonnaroo Festival grounds.
Another change was the absence of Barrett and Maren Morris from the proceedings. Barrett was scheduled to appear on the opening number, Lady A’s recent single “Like a Lady”, with Carly Pearce. She was replaced by Lindsay Ell, who did not join the lead vocals but instead played a guitar solo.
Morris going MIA was also a mystery, as she took to her Instagram story earlier in the week to say that “scheduling conflicts” had caused her to retire from duet vocals with JP Saxe from their recent joint single. . Morris’s niche was filled by Ingrid Andress, who sang a different number with Saxe in addition to her own “Lady Like”. Morris did not go into detail on what her conflict was, but everyone guessed it was her appearance during a special Miley Cyrus Pride recording on Tuesday night at the Ryman Auditorium, where she sang a duet with Cyrus on ABBA’s “Dancing Queen”. “
Brown co-hosted the show for the second year in a row, with Ballerini making a first appearance in the role. The pair appeared frequently in a variety of outfits, but kept their opening monologue short, with the jokes confined to Ballerini joking: “I once accidentally answered the phone Kelsea Quarantini” and Brown saying: “J I liked the show “The Masked Singer” a lot more when it was a TV show and not my real life.
The complete list of winners:
Video of the year: Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”
Female Video of the Year: Gabby Barrett – “The Good”
Male Video of the Year: Kane Brown – “I adore you”
Duo / group video of the year: Little Big Town – “Wine, beer, whiskey”
Revolutionary Video of the Year: Dylan Scott – “Nobody”
Collaborative Video of the Year: Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”
CMT Performance of the Year: Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey – “The Other Girl”
Best family feature: Taylor Swift – “The Best Day (Taylor Version)”
