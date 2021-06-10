Last year, Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform that Shah Rukh Khan had started shooting his next film, Pathan, an action-packed drama. It was after almost two years that the actor had returned to the set since his last outing. Zero. The shooting was in full swing until this year before the second wave of Covid-19 hit the country, which led to the lockdown of Maharashtra.
Earlier this week, Maharashtra began unlocking into the state in phases, but with new protocols in place. Filming will resume with new SOPs. Pathan will start filming from June 21. Dimple Kapadia will join the cast from June 24. More details are awaited.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone play RAW agents with Dimple Kapadia trying out the role of the head of the department. Salman Khan has an appearance in the film as he will appear as Tiger. This will be the YRF spy multiverse with Pathan, Tiger and WarKabir aka Hrithik Roshan gathers.
