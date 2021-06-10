Thursday, June 10, 2021 horoscope

Moon alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or making major decisions after 12:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s a confusing day, so don’t beat yourself up if you’re feeling lazy or wanting to spend a lot of time daydreaming. Write down any creative ideas you might have because you can think outside the box. Einstein said, imagination is more important than knowledge.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Everything about finances, shopping and earning money is subject to confusion. Therefore, walk carefully! Postpone important financial decisions. Do not buy except for food or gasoline, especially after the onset of the lunar alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is still in your sign, but it is now at odds with Neptune’s blur, making you very sensitive to your surroundings. It also encourages daydreaming. That’s why it’s a bad day to make important decisions. (Watch out for drugs and alcohol.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might be looking for a dream getaway because you want to get away from it all. It’s a bad day to jump into something new that requires clear thinking. It’s also a bad day for making important decisions. But you will be interested in the study of supernatural phenomena or secrets.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

A conversation with a friend can be confusing. For starters, you might idealize this person in an unrealistic way. Or maybe the conversation between the two of you will be like two ships passing through the night. Many interactions are confused today. (Ouch!)

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

Conversations with partners and close friends as well as with bosses and parents are subject to misunderstanding. Your best defense is to clarify everything that is important. Make sure others know what you are saying. Make sure you know what they are saying.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You might be interested in ancient topics, philosophies, and fables, especially stories that date back to the days of Arthur and Merlin. Today your curiosity is aroused because you are more sensitive to everything around you, which in turn puts a new possibility on everything.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

While you may be focusing on commons, taxes, debt, and insurance, or whatever else you jointly own with someone else, it’s a bad day to make decisions about these matters. On the one hand, most of this day is a lunar alert; on top of that, it’s a foggy day all day anyway. Oh !

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Be very clear in all of your communications with family members and partners, as there is a lot of room for confusion today. If you feel offended by what someone is saying, wait a minute as you can probably attribute this to confused communication. Don’t take it personally.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

It is important to know that information about your health can be wrong or confusing today. Therefore, this is the classic time to get a second opinion on another day. (Not today.) You might also have a problem with a pet, especially poison or food that is bad. Be careful.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will spend a lot of time daydreaming today; however, for those who work in the arts, some of these daydreams can be creative possibilities. Take notes but do not act on them during the lunar alert. Parents need to know where their children are.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Family conversation can be confusing today, especially if drugs and alcohol are involved. Or maybe you will resort to childhood attitudes that will eventually mislead you. It can happen. Hey, you’re an adult now.

If your birthday is today

Actress Kate Flannery (1964) shares your birthday. You are mentally sharp, creative and love music. You are independent and persistent. You are also generous. You are entering a busy and hectic year full of many types of activities. You will enjoy the company of others and vice versa. You might join someone you haven’t seen in a while.