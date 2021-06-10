‘Gossip Girl’ Revival Trailer: A Look At Manhattan’s New Elite





“Gossip Girl” is back – and gives viewers a more in-depth look at Manhattan’s new elite via the official Revival series trailer. Impressively and overly perfect timing soundtrack of Frank Ocean’s “Super Rich Kids”, the footage proves that the new cast of “Gossip Girl” still has a lot of drama to do. The trailer features a classic story: A new girl moves to town and the popular group takes her in, only to realize that she may be less innocent than she looks. Then there’s the ever-present threat of Gossip Girl, who has been given modern life in the form of an Instagram account. Snippets of epic parties, fashion shows, and secret kissing rounds out the two-minute trailer, ensuring intrigue even for even the most die-hard fans of the original series. Plot details have been kept under wraps for the revival, with this trailer giving the best insight into the series’ plot so far. HBO Max dropped character names Instagram earlier this year, paired with short cryptic descriptions. According to the trailer, it looks like Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) is the frontman of the Blair-esque group, with Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV (Eli Brown) as boyfriend. Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak) is the new girl in town, who just might be walking on the wrong toes. Beyond Alexander, Brown and Peak, HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” stars Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith. The Revival promises to explore how social media and the New York City landscape have changed since the original series ended in 2012. “Gossip Girl” was developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, who was screenwriter and executive producer of the original series. It is based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. The Revival series is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The series is written, produced and developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts. Other executive producers include Schwartz and Savage of Fake Empire, as well as Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire is co-executive producer, Karena Evans is directing two episodes, and original costume designer Eric Daman is joining the series. “Gossip Girl” premieres on HBO Max on July 8. Watch the trailer below.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos