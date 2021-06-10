Noel Gallagher in a crass tirade against the f ***** g Prince Harry snowflake

Former member of the Oasis group, Noel Gallagher, has stumbled upon Prince Harry, calling him a ***** snowflake and criticizing him for denouncing his family in public.

In an interview filled with profanity, the 54-year-old English singer said the Duke of Sussex appeared to be an asshole in denouncing his family and that he sympathized with older brother Prince William for having a younger brother shooting his mouth f ***** g.

He said The sun: Prince William. I feel like the guys are in pain.

He had a ***** g younger brother who shot ***** g in his mouth with shit that’s so useless. I like to think I’ve always been the William.

This is not the first time that Gallagher, the former co-singer of Oasis, who fell out with his own brother, has slammed Harry.

In a 2020 interview with Matt Morgan’s podcast, the musician discussed the campaigns the royal couple have launched since leaving royal duties.

Prince Harry, surely no one takes him seriously? He’s just a crazy little kid, he said.

Referring to the Duke of Sussex, Gallagher added: I don’t like benefactors in general, they push me around.

At that time he also commented on the royal family, saying: They are pretty crazy, the royal family, he said. What a fucking shitty life they have to lead. It’s just a service, what a load of w ***.

We grow up thinking about the lives they lead, living in Buckingham Palace with fucking boring c *** all day long, what a fucking life. I can’t go anywhere, I can’t do anything. F *** ng going to Kenya on vacation, he said.

The singers’ final remarks came after the royal couples interviewed Oprah Winfrey and Harry and Winfrey’s new documentary on mental health.

He also swept aside the Duchess of Sussex saying: Don’t give a shit about denouncing your family because it’s not necessary. This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. As easy as that.

Harry has spoken candidly about his falling out with the royal family since he and Meghan Markle stepped down as royals in 2020.

During a conversation with Winfrey, the Duke spoke candidly about the impact of the death of his mother, Princess Diana, on his sanity and described how the monarchy had failed to support him and him. his wife, while they were still family.

I thought my family would help, but every request, demand, warning, whatever it is, is met with complete silence or complete neglect, he told Winfrey.

Earlier this week, the royal couple announced the birth of their granddaughter Lilibet Lili Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, named after the Queen, her great-grandmother, and her middle name has been chosen to honor Diana, Princess of Wales .

Lilibet was born at 11:40 a.m. on Friday in Santa Barbara, California.