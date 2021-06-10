Besieged actor Armie Hammer reportedly in rehab for drug addiction and sexual problems

Actor Armie Hammer, 34, reportedly entered a drug rehab center outside of Orlando, Fla. In late May. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)

Armie Hammer, the actor under investigation by the LAPD’s Sex Crimes Division, is said to have entered a drug rehab center in Florida where he deals with issues related to drugs, alcohol and to sex.

The 34-year-old flew to Grand Cayman on May 29, three sources said Vanity Show, with a witness saying on social media that he was dropped off by his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two children. He went to a hospital facility outside of Orlando two days later and has been there since, two sources told the magazine.

Rooms, which to divide by Hammer in July 2020 after a decade of marriage, lives with their children in Cayman Islands so they can go to school during the pandemic. The “Call Me by Your Name” actor spent part of his childhood living on the islands.

Hammer’s career quickly collapsed from early January after an Instagram account, @houseofeffie, began posting posts, allegedly from the actor, in which he detailed kinky sexual fantasies, including rape, cannibalism, and other violent acts.

The actor then left the film “Shotgun Wedding” by Jennifer Lopez. say in a statement, “[I]In light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a movie in the Dominican Republic. He was replaced by Josh Duhamel.

He also called the bulls allegations “and said he was not responding to them.

Next, two ex-girlfriends, Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze, spoke in a similar vein about their alleged treatment by the “Social Network” actor. He told me he wanted to break me a rib and barbecue and eat it, said Vucekovich Sixth page in January. Lorenze showed the same outlet screenshots in early February in which Hammer reportedly said he wanted to make her his “perfect little slave”.

Few weeks later, Chambers posted on Instagram: For weeks I tried to process everything that happened, “she wrote.” I am shocked, heartbroken and devastated. Grief aside, I am listening and will continue to listen to myself and educate myself on these sensitive issues. I hadn’t realized how much I didn’t know. “

A few days later, Hammer was filed by his agency, William Morris Endeavor. He also moved away from The Offer, an upcoming Paramount + series about the creation of The Godfather.

Then, on March 18, a 24-year-old woman identified as “Effie” by the same name used on the Instagram account that posted the original posts appeared at a Zoom conference with lawyer Gloria Allred and accused Hammer of having raped her “violently” during four hours in 2017.

Effie alleged that Hammer, whom she met via Facebook in 2016, hit her head against the wall on several occasions, hit her feet with a riding crop and committed other acts of violence “without her consent .

The Times confirmed on the same day that Hammer was under investigation by the LAPD Sex Crimes Division.

Through his lawyer, Andrew Brettler, Hammer firmly denied all the allegations, noting that all of his sex had been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance and mutually participatory.

Regarding the “Lone Ranger” star’s trip to rehab, a friend of Hammer’s friend told Vanity Fair that people have assumed the actor is the great-grandson of businessman and philanthropist Armand Hammer had a “privileged life” where everything was “caught alive”. But the outlet, which published an article in March on family history, said many people his reporters had spoken to in recent months had alluded to an unresolved trauma in Hammer’s life, as well as ongoing drug addiction.

“Just because you come from an education where financial resources are abundant doesn’t mean that life is not without problems,” said Hammer’s friend.

However, Effie responded to the magazine after posting the rehab news on Tuesday. While I am happy that Armie finally receives the help that I have been begging him for for so long, “she said in a statement,” it does not take away all the immense pain and suffering. that he caused me.

Times editors Amy Kaufman and Richard Winton contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.