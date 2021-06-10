Entertainment
[Watch] Violinist recreates iconic Bollywood songs on the streets of Kolkata, internet users moved
The internet is in awe of the talent of a Kolkata violinist, after a two-minute video featuring him playing the violin on the city streets went viral. In a two-minute video clip, the violinist can be seen recreating the iconic Bollywood songs such as Diwana Hua Badal from the 1964 film Cashmere Ki Kali and Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh of Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai.
Look at the talent of this old man from Kolkata, wrote the user who shared the video.
Look at the talent of this old man from Kolkata pic.twitter.com/bewfNFzQF0
– Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) June 5, 2021
Posted earlier this week, the video garnered more than 87,300 views, along with thousands of likes and retweets. User Arif Shah wrote: He is an artist fighting and entertaining people in Kolkata during the lockdown.
The violinist was quickly identified as Bhogoban Mali, a resident of Kolkata. Sharing the information, Music Director Savvy Gupta wrote, “His name is Bhogoban Mali, he resides somewhere around Girish Park, which I have come to know. it will be a real help i think. Not just for him for all talented artists like him.
His name is Bhogoban Mali, he resides somewhere around Girish Park, which I have come to know. for all talented artists like him. https://t.co/y5nCvODTfm
– Savvy (@savvygupta) June 7, 2021
Several users shared the video and congratulated it, while some wanted to help the struggling artist.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
The fact that he has the instrument could mean that he is yet another artist who has found himself in poverty.
Would it be possible to find out where it was? Maybe a local NGO could help them.
– Anamika (BasAinweHi) (@HiAinwe) June 6, 2021
Every time videos like this pop up my heart breaks a little more. I am losing a bit of myself. You desperately want to help and donate and it never seems possible. People only share videos, but no one is able to reach that help from us. Can someone or an NGO help him?
– AB – VACCINE INDIA! (@bonginexile) June 6, 2021
In the midst of all this sadness, something touches your heart. https://t.co/vQdnaA51rW
– Samik Biswas (@SamikBiswas) June 8, 2021
I don’t know why but I cried
His talent https://t.co/hRgLesuQo9
– Hrithika (@Hrichihrich) June 6, 2021
@mrrahman @SonuSood @srijitspeaketh Really, music can heal a lot of suffering, but these people also need little recognition for such a moving presentation. https://t.co/Dfkkwa0pGe
– Shubhendu (@ shubhendu1975) June 6, 2021
Definitely could have been an expert in his early years …
Sad that such talent is in the streets at the end of his life https://t.co/7DX5F4wxc7
– Laly Randolf (@laly_randolf) June 6, 2021
A happy and pleasant act to break the dark quiet of this summer https://t.co/jJkarHrhu4
– Nikhil Alung (@nikhilalung) June 6, 2021
Beautifully talented… These artists are suffering so much in these times .. https://t.co/iKQcglNTd6
– KPur (@ KPur3) June 6, 2021
