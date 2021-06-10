Connect with us

Balayya turns 61. Jr NTR to Kalyan Ram Celebrities Wish Balakrishna on her Birthday

Nandamuri Balakrishna AKA Balayya celebrates her 61st birthday today, June 10. On this special day, celebrities including Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Sudheer Babu and several more took to social media to welcome him. His fans sent him photo and video tributes. On the occasion of Balayya’s 61st birthday, Mythri Movie Makers announced a new film starring director Gopichandh Malineni.

JR NTR AND KALYAN RAM WISH TO BALAYYA

Jr NTR was one of the first celebrities to take to social media to wish Balayya her 61st birthday. He wished it to his uncle by posting a photo of him showing his smile. He wrote: “I wish you a very happy 61st birthday Babai #HappyBirthdayNBK (sic)” and wished him a long life to come.

Here is the tweet:

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram wished his uncle Balakrishna his 61st birthday. He shared an old photo with Balayya and gave his birthday wishes.

Her Telugu tweet roughly translates to “My best wishes on your 61st birthday. I wish you always be happy and healthy. I wish you a very happy 61st birthday Babai (sic).”

Here is the post:

OTHERS WHO WISHED BALAYYA FOR HIS BIRTHDAY

Sudheer Babu, composer Thaman, Nara Rohit, Srikanth Meka are some of the celebrities who wished Balakrishna her 61st birthday. Since morning her fans have been trending #HappyBirthdayNBK and #HBDBalakrishna on Twitter with thousands of tweets.

Here are some wishes:

On the job front, Balakrishna has Akhanda with director Boyapati Srinu, which hits theaters later this year. He also signed a mass artist with director Krack Gopichandh Malineni.

SEE ALSO | Nandamuri Balakrishna asks fans not to visit him on his birthday due to Covid lockdown

SEE ALSO | Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu’s 3rd collaboration to be released on May 28



