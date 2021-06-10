Balayya turns 61. Jr NTR to Kalyan Ram Celebrities Wish Balakrishna on her Birthday

Nandamuri Balakrishna AKA Balayya celebrates her 61st birthday today, June 10. On this special day, celebrities including Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Sudheer Babu and several more took to social media to welcome him. His fans sent him photo and video tributes. On the occasion of Balayya’s 61st birthday, Mythri Movie Makers announced a new film starring director Gopichandh Malineni.
JR NTR AND KALYAN RAM WISH TO BALAYYA
Jr NTR was one of the first celebrities to take to social media to wish Balayya her 61st birthday. He wished it to his uncle by posting a photo of him showing his smile. He wrote: “I wish you a very happy 61st birthday Babai #HappyBirthdayNBK (sic)” and wished him a long life to come.
. . I wish you a very happy 61st birthday Babai #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/fbR1nfmqn5
Jr NTR (@ tarak9999) June 10, 2021
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram wished his uncle Balakrishna his 61st birthday. He shared an old photo with Balayya and gave his birthday wishes.
Her Telugu tweet roughly translates to “My best wishes on your 61st birthday. I wish you always be happy and healthy. I wish you a very happy 61st birthday Babai (sic).”
61. I wish you a very happy 61st birthday Babai #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/05b5VisjNs
Kalyanram Nandamuri (ANNANDAMURIKALIAN) June 10, 2021
OTHERS WHO WISHED BALAYYA FOR HIS BIRTHDAY
Sudheer Babu, composer Thaman, Nara Rohit, Srikanth Meka are some of the celebrities who wished Balakrishna her 61st birthday. Since morning her fans have been trending #HappyBirthdayNBK and #HBDBalakrishna on Twitter with thousands of tweets.
Here are some wishes:
Happy birthday to the legend herself #HappyBirthdayNBK
Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) June 10, 2021
My best birthday wishes to Balakrishna Garu ALL THE BEST #HappyBirthdayNBK #NandamuriBalakrishna pic.twitter.com/63RwtsH8IJ
SRIKANTH MEKA (@acteursrikanth) June 10, 2021
Here is our # NBK107
Many more happy returns to Our #NandamuriBalakrishna Gaaru #HappyBirthdayNBK @megopichand @MythriOfficiel
Get your headphones now
TURN UP THE SOUND #HuntStartsSoon https://t.co/rxEwAet4la
thaman S (@MusicTaman) June 10, 2021
Wishing ‘Our Legend’ #NataSimha #NandamuriBalakrishna Gaaru a very happy birthday !!
A symbol of roar but of pure heart.
May God bless you with all the happiness and good health sir. #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/smbfc9Vkvf
Raghu Karumanchi (raghukarumanchi) June 10, 2021
To be loved unconditionally by millions for you is truthful, honest, and transparent. I feel honored to know you very closely. I wish you many more fantastic years of health and happiness Bala mama. ..! !! #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/yZobobpIhN
Rohith Nara (I’m IamRohithNara) June 10, 2021
My best birthday wishes to my dear Nandamuri Balakrishna garu .. A thorough gentleman and an excellent actor !! Wishing him many more stimulating characters, great health and happiness always #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/ZRvZXndHPv
Kona Venkat (@ konavenkat99) June 10, 2021
Happy birthday to our beloved Nata Simham and
inspiring leader of whom the Telugu will always be proud. I wish you more health, power and happiness #HappyBirthdayNBK #HBDNandamuriBalakrishna werewolf#AkhandaBirthdayRoar #BalayyaBirthdayFest begins pic.twitter.com/OfVEJn7weu
Sampath Nandi (@IamSampathNandi) June 10, 2021
We wish our Nata Simham Nandamuri Bala Krishna Garu a very happy birthday.
I wish and pray for your health and hope that you will continue to do your good work through Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital and as a member of Parliament for Hindupur.#HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/wvApZAS2BH
Ramesh Varma (@DirRameshVarma) June 10, 2021
Wishing the lion #NandamuriBalakrishna garu a very happy birthday!
Expect #AkhandaRoar soon at the box office!#HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/B1dYYOQFNF
Naga vamsi (@ vamsi84) June 10, 2021
On the job front, Balakrishna has Akhanda with director Boyapati Srinu, which hits theaters later this year. He also signed a mass artist with director Krack Gopichandh Malineni.
