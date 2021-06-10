Divyanka Tripathi blushes as Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana “nicely describes” her; watch Nach Baliye’s comeback video





Divyanka Tripathi has walked the memory path and shared a video from the couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana graced the stage of the show and his portrayal of Divyanka Tripathi was loved by all. Divyanka Tripathi couldn’t help but blush and after a while she literally rolled up on her couch sitting next to her husband Vivek Dahiya. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress said she had never received such a presentation and called it the “cutest description” of all time. Watch the video here: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya had won the title of winner of the Nach Baliye 8. Speaking of the 36-year-old actress, she is currently in Cape Town for the filming of the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.



Divyanka made some great friends including Mehek Chahal, Vishal Aditya Singh and a few others. In one of the Instagram posts, the actress said she only thought about work and coming home, but never thought about meeting such “fabulous” people on this trip. Divyanka Tripathi continues to share wonderful photos of herself and the team on Instagram. His sports athleisure is trustworthy. This season boasts of some popular names in the industry. Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Mehek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla and Vishal Aditya Singh are the contenders this season outside of Divyanka.

