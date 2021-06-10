No restrictions on films offered on the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput: Delhi HC | Latest India News





The Delhi HC has refused to suspend the release of the film ‘Nyay: The Justice’, allegedly based on the life of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Judge Sanjeev Narula has dismissed a petition filed by the father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs, asking for a restriction on a number of films that should be shot about the lives of Rajputs. Read also: Sushant Singh Movie: Delhi HC Sends Advocacy Notice To Manufacturers By father of actors calling for ban Rajput’s father, Krishna Kishore Singh, lodged the complaint in April after learning of several announced films about his son’s life. In his lawsuit, he argued that any publication, production or depiction of Sushants’ private life is a flagrant and willful violation of the fundamental right to privacy and that it cannot be undertaken without the prior approval of his heir. legal. The plea also claimed that any film depicting Rajput’s personal life will influence witnesses to the investigation into his death, as well as change the public’s perception of the late actor. Krishna Kishore Singh called for the banning of the films Nyay: The Justice, Suicide or Murder: A Star Was Lost and “Shashank”. He also sought an injunction against any other film, publication, cartoon, etc. based on the life of his son. Singh also said that many people took Rajput’s death as an “opportunity to become famous by developing different theories / stories” to the detriment of his reputation and that of his family. Speaking on the development, lawyer AP Singh, representing directors and producers against Rajputs’ father, said: This is a matter of great happiness for us. We won today. This victory does not belong only to us, but also to all the directors, producers who made these films to give the right direction to the company. Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 15. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating his death.

