Parineeti Chopra in black bikini enjoys a beach day in Turkey. Priyanka is jealous

Parineeti Chopra is currently enjoying a vacation in Turkey and her Instagram account is proof of that. The actress recently took to social media to share a stunning photo of herself posing in a bikini at the beach. Her sister, Priyanka Chopra, looked at the comments section and wrote that she was jealous of her. Parineeti has been out of the country since March.

AMAZING PARINEETI CHOPRA IN BLACK BIKINI

In her latest Instagram post, Parineeti Chopra looks like a full beach babe as she poses in a black bikini amidst a picturesque view. We can see the blue ocean and the clear blue sky as the backdrop to his photo. The actress is wearing a pair of black sunglasses and she has left her hair loose. Sharing the photo, Parineeti hilariously wrote, “I was doing Pranayama before this photo. Okay, that’s a lie (sic).”

Check out his photo below:

HOW DID PRIYANKA CHOPRA RESPOND?

Reacting to Parineeti Chopra’s post, her cousin sister and actress Priyanka Chopra commented, “I’m so jealous (sic)”, with a heart-shaped face emoji.

Check out his comment below:

PHOTOS OF PARINEETI CHOPRA FROM TURKEY

Recently, while interacting with her fans in a question-and-answer session, Parineeti Chopra wrote that she has been out of the country since March. In a response to a fan, the actress wrote: “I want to address this issue as most people cannot travel from India. I have been abroad since March. I am lucky to be able to travel freely in these difficult times. And I don’t take this blessing for granted (sic). ” She shared some great photos of herself from Turkey.

Check it out:

ON THE WORKING FRONT

Parineeti Chopra has had three consecutive outings this year. The Girl On The Train was released in February 2021. Parineeti played the role of an alcoholic divorcee in the film. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, also starring Arjun Kapoor, was released in March 2021. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film initially released in theaters. His third film Saina is based on the life of badminton ace Saina Nehwal. Parineeti Chopra was praised for her performance in the film. Although the film was initially released in theaters, it did not perform well at the box office due to restrictions imposed in some states due to the increase in the number of Covid cases. Parineeti Chopra has yet to announce his next project.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently filming for her upcoming Citadel spy series. The Amazon-backed project is led by the Russo Brothers. The film also stars Richard Madden. Priyanka also recently wrapped up filming of Text For You starring Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili. She will also be seen in Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela.

