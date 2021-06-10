Connect with us

Kannada Rishi actor’s real-life love story is as filmic as it gets

Actor Rishi with his wife, Swathi.

While the chances of a sudden gust of wind or a quartet of violinists standing next to us when we find our soul mates are extremely slim, most of us love a mushy love affair. And it looks like Kannada actor Rishi got lucky in real life, just like he does in his movies. The actor’s wife, Swathi Parasuraman, recently shared details of their romance and dream wedding to Humans Of Bombay. In an Instagram post, she explained how the two knew they were perfect for each other.

Swathi said it all started when she saw. Rishi playing in a play in Bangalore. After my studies I moved to Bangalore for a job. I was new to town and decided to go to the theater to watch a play. It was there that I met Rishi; he was an actor in the play. His size and smile stood out in the middle of the crowd and I thought, he’s so charming! ‘ During the intermission, I congratulated him, You dance really well ‘; he blushed! I was drawn to him so the next day I searched for him on FB and we started chatting.

Their love blossomed over coffee and storytelling until they realized they had fallen in love with each other.

Reliving that moment, she said, “For the next several months, we continued to meet, and on one of our dates, I told her that I like you. He said, I was just going to say the same thing! ‘; he was also looking for something long term. That same night, we both let go, I love you. It was telepathy.

She supported him as he tested his waters in the Kannada film industry, and the two supported each other in their talents and passions. At the time, Rishi was trying to get into filmmaking and I had a 9-5 job. Thus, we did not meet more than once a week. Yet he always supported me. I wrote plays and Rishi always came to cheer me on. He gave me books and inside he wrote me notes like: You changed my life. And whenever I could, I would surprise him on set.

Once Rishi’s first film Operation Alamelamma became a success, the couple knew they wanted to formalize things.

“That’s when he said, I feel ready now!” Are you? “; I said yes !’ Soon we had our engagement and then we planned our big Tamil Brahmin and Kannadiga wedding. Before tying the thali, our sacred thread, Rishi whispered: Will you marry me? and I said, don’t you think it’s a little too late now? ‘ And till this day I tease him about it, I started it up, ‘& he says, But I proposed to you first!’

Explaining that the couple enjoy spending time together, she said: We watch movies excessively; Rishi discusses his scripts with me. Rishi’s movie is about to be released so we’re really excited.

Once the pandemic is over, the two want to buy a house and travel the world. We have plans for the future, but the first step will definitely be our honeymoon, and then everything in between! Swati said.

Mr. Rishi was last seen in Kavaludaari and Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakasha. Let us know what you think of the couple’s love affair.

