Entertainment
Midnight in the Switchgrass trailer stars Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kellys’ love affair may have started when they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, but the film is far from a romantic comedy.
The first trailer for the thriller has been released and Megan is seen punching her handsome character in the face and holding a gun to her head.
The actress plays Rebecca Lombardi, an FBI agent working with her partner Karl Helter (played by Bruce Willis) to dismantle a sex trafficking ring.
In a scene from the trailer, shared by Entertainment Tonight, Lombardi goes undercover to serve as bait for a pimp played by MGK credited with his real name Colson Baker.
After the man pulls a knife at Lombardi, she defends herself and punches him in the face, before pulling a gun at him to question him about a suspected serial killer.
Things go from bad to worse for Lombardi, however, as she is kidnapped by their target and her life is on the line, with her partner Helter and Texas Ranger Byron Crawford (Emile Hirsch) having only a few hours to track her down.
Midnight in the Switchgrass, directed by Randall Emmett, is based on the story of the Truck Stop Killer, real name Robert Rhoades, who is serving a life sentence without parole after being convicted of three murders.
Rhoades is suspected of having tortured, raped and killed more than 50 women between 1975 and 1990.
The crime thriller began filming in early 2020, with Megan, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, meeting on set.
In May, Megan confirmed that She had separated from her 10-year-old husband Brian Austin Green, and rumors began to swirl about her relationship with the rocker.
The Transformers actress went on to take on the role of MGK in her video for Bloody Valentine, and they quickly took their romance to the public.
A year later, the couple are going strong, stealing the limelight on every red carpet they tread and even wearing vials of each other’s blood around their necks.
Speaking to her Midnight in the Switchgrass director Randall and partner Lala Kent on their Give Them Lala With Randall podcast, Megan called the singer her twin flame, saying: She told Lala Kent and Randall Emmett on their podcast, Give Them LalaWith Randall: I knew right away he was what I call a Twin Flame.
Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has risen to a level high enough that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So there were actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I told him that almost right away, because I felt it right away.
I think it was the second day [of filming]. I asked him to come to my trailer for lunch, and I put him through this whole astrology thing. I went in depth right away. I knew before I even made his theme, I told him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy.
Midnight in the Switchgrass is slated for release on July 23.
MORE: Simon Cowell plans his first charity walk as he continues to recover from broken back
MORE: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Stuns Her Castmates As She Announces Tom Girardi Divorce In Group Text: It Will Be Hard
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]