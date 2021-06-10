Midnight in the Switchgrass trailer stars Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

Megan and MGK face off in new crime thriller (Photo: Lionsgate)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kellys’ love affair may have started when they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, but the film is far from a romantic comedy.

The first trailer for the thriller has been released and Megan is seen punching her handsome character in the face and holding a gun to her head.

The actress plays Rebecca Lombardi, an FBI agent working with her partner Karl Helter (played by Bruce Willis) to dismantle a sex trafficking ring.

In a scene from the trailer, shared by Entertainment Tonight, Lombardi goes undercover to serve as bait for a pimp played by MGK credited with his real name Colson Baker.

After the man pulls a knife at Lombardi, she defends herself and punches him in the face, before pulling a gun at him to question him about a suspected serial killer.

Things go from bad to worse for Lombardi, however, as she is kidnapped by their target and her life is on the line, with her partner Helter and Texas Ranger Byron Crawford (Emile Hirsch) having only a few hours to track her down.

Midnight in the Switchgrass, directed by Randall Emmett, is based on the story of the Truck Stop Killer, real name Robert Rhoades, who is serving a life sentence without parole after being convicted of three murders.

Rhoades is suspected of having tortured, raped and killed more than 50 women between 1975 and 1990.

The crime thriller began filming in early 2020, with Megan, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, meeting on set.

In May, Megan confirmed that She had separated from her 10-year-old husband Brian Austin Green, and rumors began to swirl about her relationship with the rocker.

The Transformers actress went on to take on the role of MGK in her video for Bloody Valentine, and they quickly took their romance to the public.

A year later, the couple are going strong, stealing the limelight on every red carpet they tread and even wearing vials of each other’s blood around their necks.

The couple have been together for a year (Photo: Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock)

Speaking to her Midnight in the Switchgrass director Randall and partner Lala Kent on their Give Them Lala With Randall podcast, Megan called the singer her twin flame, saying: She told Lala Kent and Randall Emmett on their podcast, Give Them LalaWith Randall: I knew right away he was what I call a Twin Flame.

Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has risen to a level high enough that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So there were actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I told him that almost right away, because I felt it right away.

I think it was the second day [of filming]. I asked him to come to my trailer for lunch, and I put him through this whole astrology thing. I went in depth right away. I knew before I even made his theme, I told him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy.

Midnight in the Switchgrass is slated for release on July 23.

