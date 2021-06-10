Fun family events filled with education, entertainment







You can always count on the great outdoors to bring families together. See for yourself as you pass through the Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness Family Fun in the Forest events. Come for games and hands-on activities. Stick around for all the practical information and outdoor know-how you learn along the way! The first Family Fun in the Forest event lands on Sunday, June 13, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT at the Lakeview Park Pavilion. Sponsored by Sandpoint Parks and Recreation and FSPW, the event focuses on learning about plants and animals in the community’s wilderness backyard. After all the fun and games, FSPW officials have stated that you will be able to spot and identify the plants and animals that make Scotchman Peaks so great. Skulls, antlers, fur skins and other learning tools will allow people to really dig into the coolest facts from the natural world, they said in a press release. After the event, residents are invited to put some of this newfound knowledge to good use when FSPW member Kelsey Maxwell guides an eco-friendly expedition to Goat Mountain on Wednesday, June 16. The expedition is a great time to put that identification knowledge to the test. Although the trail is steep, the pace will be slow and there will be plenty of breaks to talk about the trees, plants, and animals that live on the mountain. “Are we going to reach the top? FSPW officials said in the statement. “Probably not, but that’s okay because it’s the trip that counts. It all starts at the Goat Mountain Trailhead at 9 am MT”. A number of other Family Fun hikes will take place over the summer. FSPW will host a wildflower walk along Blacktail Creek, cedar adventures in Ross Creek, blueberry hikes on Pillick Ridge, and more. Additionally, if you can’t take part in the Family Fun in the Forest event this weekend at Sandpoint, there will be another one on Sunday, June 27. Each Family Fun hike covers a different range of challenges and new educational topics. Regardless of the overall challenge, the hikes will go slowly as the group checks out the surroundings and literally smells the flowers! Visit www.scotchmanpeaks.org/hikes-events-schedule for full details of each hike and event. Looking for more ways to explore your wild backyard this summer? Keep an eye on www.scotchmanpeaks.org for other big events!

