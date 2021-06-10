The Queen celebrates what would have been Philip’s 100th birthday by planting a rose in his honor

The Queen will take a moment to reflect on Prince Philip’s 100th birthday on Thursday as the royals prepare exhibits to share in his life’s legacy.

The 95-year-old monarch has personally chosen some of the exhibits to be shown in Windsor and Edinburgh this summer.

The Royal Family want the public to come together with them to collectively celebrate the Duke of Edinburgh’s extraordinary life.

Palace sources said it was the family’s hope as many will be able to share in his incredible life and legacy.

What is your point of view ? Give your opinion in the comments section







(Image: PA)



The Royal Collection Trust, together with the Royal Family, has assembled 150 exhibits to commemorate Philip, the country’s oldest husband, who died aged 99 on April 9.

The Queen has loaned three unpublished paintings by her husband for 73 years to the exhibition.

Of particular significance is Philips’ painting of Loch Muick on the Balmoral Estate, where he taught his daughter Anne to sail and where he spent many happy hours with his wife.

Do you like royal news? Subscribe to one of the Mirror newsletters







(Image: PA)



The image will be on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The Queen recently named a corgi puppy Muick which was given to her this year by Prince Andrew.

A photograph taken by his stepdaughter Sophie, the Countess of Wessex in 2003 was published after Philips’ death and shows the couple relaxed in front of the mole.







(Image: PA)



Another image on display in Edinburgh is of the fishermen’s cottages in Malaysia that he painted on a tour in the 1950s.

The final selection from Queens on display in Windsor shows a view of Berkshire Castle where the royal couple spent much of the pandemic.

Other exhibits will highlight important events in his life, from his distinguished naval career to his many sponsorships.







(Image: PA)



In Holyroodhouse, touching memories of the day Philip married Elizabeth in 1947, including the wedding invitation, service order, and breakfast menu.

A royal source said: Her Majesty will take a moment of quiet reflection on what would have been the Dukes’ 100th birthday and, along with the rest of the Royal Family, truly hope that many people can share her incredible life and legacy.

It is the most appropriate way to collectively celebrate The Duke of Edinburgh and to have his life honored in this way is very special.







(Image: PA)







(Image: PA)



Immediately after her death, Sophie Wessex said the sheer amount of tributes had led her to discover many things she didn’t know he had accomplished.

Sophie said it had been so nice for so many people to learn what he was doing.

She added: I just think a lot of the stuff that came out will have surprised some people and how intrinsic it was to every element of society, if you look at it.







(Image: Popperfoto / Getty Images)









(Image: PA)



The Royal Collection Trust hopes to welcome thousands of guests through the two exhibitions which will provide much needed funds after a catastrophic year due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Queen this week received a special rose donated by the Royal Horticultural Society, called the Duke of Edinburgh’s Rose, cultivated in her honor and to mark her 100th birthday.

The monarch noticed how beautiful it was and said it was very kind of the gardeners to give it away before it was planted on the border of the castle.







(Image: Tim Graham / Getty Images)



The Queen this week called on the support of her cousin the Duke of Kent for her official birthday parade in Windsor on Saturday, as she adjusts to life without Philip.

The Duke of Kent will speak for this year’s Trooping the Color.

Palace sources said the Queen is looking to increase her personal commitments following the death of her husband and with the easing of Covid restrictions.

She is believed to have genuine enthusiasm for more engagements.

A source said: Her Majesty can’t wait to get out and get back to work, there is much to look forward to.

Other highlights of the exhibit include the robe and crown worn by Philip at the coronation in 1953 and his succession chair, which is usually found in the throne room of Buckingham Palace.







(Image: PA)



Philip was instrumental in the decision to broadcast the coronation live.

He received the Royal Duchy of Edinburgh before his wedding and the exhibit will explore his connections to Scotland and its capital.

Philip was very interested in the design of the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was built at Clydebank near Glasgow and launched by the Queen in 1953.

At the same time, a fundraising challenge is also launched to mark its centenary.

Do It 4 Youth will encourage people to participate in a four-week challenge similar to the Duke of Edinburgh Award, a program he set up in 1956.

The fundraiser, which kicks off on June 10, is supported by celebrities including Strictly star and former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers, Paralympian Hannah Cockroft, Vamps guitarist James McVey and Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps.