Harry threatens to sue BBC over Lilibet name report

Prince Harry threatened the BBC with legal action after reporting that he and Meghan Markle “never asked” the Queen for permission to give their newborn daughter her childhood nickname, Lilibet.

Harry’s threat heralds yet another tense confrontation between him and his American wife against the British royal establishment – or rather between them and the courtiers at Buckingham Palace, who would never comment, even anonymously, without the express direction of ‘Elizabeth II, according to to the Daily Mail.

BBC Royal Correspondent Jonny Dymond, citing an anonymous Buckingham Palace source, reported wednesday that the queen was “never asked” for her opinion on the couple’s decision to give their daughter the first name Lilibet.

“Lilibet” was bestowed on the Queen by her father, George VI, when she was a young girl. In recent years, the only person to call the 95-year-old monarch Lilibet was her husband Prince Philip, who died in April.

However, Harry fired back within 90 minutes of the BBC’s report being released, the Daily Mail reported. He had Omid Scobie, his sympathetic journalist and biographer friend, tweet a statement who insisted the Queen was the first parent Harry called after Lilibet was born.

A Sussex source said the Queen was the first family Harry called after Lilibets was born and during this conversation he shared the couple’s hope to name their daughter in her honor. If she hadn’t argued, they wouldn’t have used the name.https://t.co/5rGmk3h3o4 – Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 9, 2021

Harry also went further hours after Scobie’s tweet, calling the BBC report false and threatening the venerable broadcaster with legal action, the Daily Mail reported. Through his lawyers, the Duke of Sussex released another carefully drafted statement: “The Duke spoke with his family before the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first member of the family he called.

“During this conversation, he shared their hope to name their daughter Lilibet in her honor,” the statement continued, according to the Daily Mail. “If she hadn’t argued, they wouldn’t have used the name.”

Claims of a duel between Harry’s people and Buckingham Palace add to the ongoing drama surrounding the Sussexes, who stepped away from royal life in 2020 and moved to California to embark on a career as an entertainment mogul based in the United States.

It also adds to the confusion and controversy surrounding Lilibet’s name “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, five days old, born Friday in a Santa Barbara hospital near her parents’ home in Montecito.

It appears that both sides – the courtiers of Harry and Buckingham Palace – believe they are telling the truth, the Daily Mail said, but rather than settle the matter, the statements continue to raise new questions and interpretations on this what Harry and Meghan told the Queen, when they told her and how much they really asked her permission to use her nickname for their daughter, the Queen’s eleventh great-grandchild.

Sources close to the Sussexes said People and Sixth page that the couple shared the baby’s intended name with the Queen before he was born.

Harry’s two statements suggest that he and Meghan waited until Lilibet was born – but before posting their birth announcement – to tell the Queen that they had named their daughter for her.

If Harry and Meghan actually waited until after Lilibet was born, it begs the question of why the couple didn’t let the Queen know months earlier that they were considering giving their daughter a name that has close family ties. Harry and Meghan revealed during their global TV interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7 that they are expecting a girl. They are already parents to a 2 year old son, Archie.

One interpretation of Harry’s statements is that he and Meghan said Queen Lilibet’s name amid the excitement of sharing news of her birth, and may have assumed she was happy or gave her consent when she didn’t fuss or told them categorically no.

The Daily Mail added that the palace briefing to the BBC hinted at the possibility that the Queen felt that the name had been presented to her as a fait accompli and asked to stamp it.

A royal source told Page Six: “It will probably be a call saying that she has arrived and that we are planning to give her your name – it’s not really something you can say no to.” The source added: “I doubt they asked – more likely ‘informed’.”

Royal reported Emily Andrews tweeted that the fact that this information was shared with the BBC is significant. This shows the Queen wanted it to be known publicly that she had not been consulted on the use of her nickname for her new great-grandchild. “” Shared hope doesn’t ask for permission or even (be) asked, “” Andrews tweeted.

“Regardless of the truth of this conversation between (the Queen) and Harry, the Queen’s point of view is that she has not been consulted / asked about (Harry and Meghan) giving their daughter her nickname of childhood “, Andrews also tweeted. “She didn’t let it be known if she was happy or unhappy with using #Lilibet. Can we deduce the latter?

The BBC amended its original report to include statements by Harry denying that the Queen was not fully informed or did not agree with the name choice, the Daily Mail reported, but the report from the BBC still says the Queen was not “asked” for her opinion on using the name. The journalist’s tweet, making the point, also remains online.

“A source from BREAKING Palace told the BBC the Queen had not been interviewed by Meghan and Harry on the use of her childhood nickname,” Dymond’s tweet read. “Reports suggest that Harry asked the Queen for permission to call the newborn Lilibet; but a palace source says the queen has “never been questioned”.

Meanwhile, Lilibet’s middle name Diana honors Harry’s mother Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 when Harry was 12.

For fanatic Harry and Meghans supporters, this name choice is a charming and personalized way to honor Harry’s grandmother and ensure her special nickname lives on.

Some observers are also wondering if the choice could help mend couples’ split with the royal family, which developed after giving Winfrey explosive interviews, criticizing the monarchy for being dysfunctional, cruel, and for harboring at least one member. racist.

Despite these criticisms, their supporters insist that Harry and Meghan have only ever shown love and respect for the Queen.

For critics of Harry and Meghans, however, the name choice is a cynical effort by the exiled royal family to try to win the favor of the Queen and join in the pitfalls of the monarchy, even after their talks with Winfrey damaged the public image of the institution. Critics believe the couple will do anything to grab attention as they build their brand as global mega-celebrities.

“I don’t think it’s fair, it’s rude,” royal biographer Angela Levin said on “Good Morning Britain” on Monday. Levin once wrote a sympathetic book on Harry, but has since become one of his and Meghan’s fiercest critics.

“It was a very private nickname for her husband, who hasn’t been dead for a long time,” Levin said.