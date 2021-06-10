Arjun Kapoor Talks About Cousin Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood Debut, Says She Is In Great Hands | Hindi movie news





Veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor are set for their big Bollywood debut under the direction of production house Karan Johars. Apparently her debut will be directed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan where she will most likely be seen with actor Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Speaking of which, Arjun Kapoor recently spoke about her cousin Shanaya’s highly anticipated debut and said he doesn’t believe in giving the young actress any advice as everyone has their own journey. Although he believes everyone should make their own choices, he said Shanaya is in good hands alongside her parents and family for support. He further added that he could guide Shanaya if she asked him to. However, Arjun’s intention will always be not to give her opinions, just because he wants her to make her own choices and enjoy the trip.



Recalling his Bollywood career, Arjun also said that he has gone through different palettes of emotions and, in the same way, wished Shanaya to go through his own. During this time, he would support her as a brother. According to sources, Shanaya will start working on her first film from next month.

In addition to acting, Shanaya has already captured hearts on social media with her fashion choices. The newbie has actively shared photos from her photoshoots which tend to go viral on social media. She recently reacted to a pink eye makeup inspired by her best friend Ananya Panday and shared a video of herself reading a pink eyeshadow inspiration from @ananyapanday. In response to the post, Ananya was wholeheartedly spotted for Shanaya as she commented, Well, I would have killed you if you hadn’t given me the credit. You also know who the real inspiration is, she later added. Shanaya’s social media jokes with Ananya, Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda are very popular among their fans. In fact, the starlet group is often seen hanging out together from time to time.

