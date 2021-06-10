Actor Vishal files a complaint against producer RB Choudary





The actor claimed that the producer had not returned any promissory notes months after the former paid off the loan taken out for his 2018 film “Irumbu Thirai”.

Actor-producer Vishal lodged a complaint with the Chennai Police Department against popular producer RB Choudary, alleging the latter failed to return checks, bonds and promissory notes months after the former repaid its ready. The actor also alleged that the producer had slipped away from him for months, claiming he misplaced the documents. The loan amount concerns the film actors 2018 Irumbu Thirai.

RB Choudary is the father of actor Jiiva and runs the production company Super Good Films. Some of their popular films include Nattamai (1994), Suryavamsam (1997), Thulladha Manamum thullum (1999), and Jilla (2014) among others.

Irumbu Thirai, which was released in 2018, was directed by PS Mithran and starred Vishal, Arjun and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. The film was produced by Vishals home banner Vishal Film Factory and distributed by Lyca Productions and Krikes Cine Creations. According to some reports, the actor borrowed money from producer RB Choudary to finance this film.

Actor Vishal has also been involved in other financial disputes in the past. Trident Arts, which produced its 2019 release Action, claimed they suffered huge losses from the box office bombing and that actor Vishal pledged to bear the losses if the film failed to collect a minimum of Rs 20 crore at the box office. When the film only collected Rs 7.7 crore in Tamil and Rs 4 crore in Telugu, as the production house claims, Vishal apparently did not pay the losses. They then asked the Madras High Court to stop the release of his film Chakra until the actor paid what he owed. The court ordered the actor to post a guarantee of Rs 8.29 crore to cover the losses suffered and lifted the interim ban he had previously granted on Chakras Release.







