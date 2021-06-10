Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom presents a rose as the royal family remembers Prince Philip





Britain’s Queen Elizabeth received a rose named after her late husband, Prince Philip, to mark what would have been her 100th birthday on Thursday, as the royal family paid tribute to the family’s former patriarch. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9, just two months away from his historic birthday after more than seven decades of marriage to Elizabeth, who is 95. The palace said that last week Elizabeth received a Duke of Edinburgh rose – a newly selected commemorative rose rose – in her memory. The Queen and Duke’s eldest son Prince Charles said on Twitter he remembers his father, while his youngest son Prince Edward said it was a day to celebrate life of Philip, whom he described as a “larger than life person”. “We would have loved it if he had been here and with us, but birthdays weren’t necessarily his, you know… he didn’t really want to make all the fuss and worry,” Edward told the BBC. . Asked about the difficult few months for the royal family, after an explosive interview given by the Queen’s grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to American cat host Oprah Winfrey, Edward said he felt sadness. “There are all kinds of issues and circumstances there. We’ve all been there,” he said. He wished Harry and Meghan happiness after the birth of their second child Lilibet last Friday, avoiding an argument over whether they had asked the Queen for permission before using her family nickname for the name. Read more “This is fantastic news and I absolutely hope they are very happy,” he said. The memorial rose was planted at the rose border of the East Terrace Garden at the Queen’s Windsor Castle home in West London, where she has spent most of her time since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic -19 and where her husband died. A royalty from the sale of each rose will go to the Duke of Edinburgh Award Living Legacy Fund, supporting a youth program that Philip set up and now operates in more than 130 countries. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

