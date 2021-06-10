Movie Review – The Hollywood Reporter

It is an intriguing idea in theory to associate the reincarnation beliefs of Eastern religions with a futuristic scenario of gifted souls with a perfect reminder of their past lives, divided into good and bad factions at war for the survival of mankind. . But Infinite is soulless work. With a succession of CG-enhanced accelerated chases and combat action interspersed with numbing bursts of high-level geek talk, Antoine Fuqua’s sci-fi thriller isn’t helped by a lead performance by Mark Wahlberg. at its most inexpressive. Her character is basically a void of charisma with a permanently furrowed forehead suggesting brain tension. It’s no surprise that Paramount moved this three-time-delayed theatrical release to its streaming platform.

Adapted by Ian Shorr (with a screenplay by Todd Stein) from the novel by D. Eric Maikranz The reincarnationist papers, initially self-published in 2009, the film plays as an overly complicated imitator of The matrix that never stops long enough to spark interest in a single character. It’s busy and bombastic but dull, explosive and aggressive but never exciting, with a James Bond entrance to international venues – Mexico City, London, Thailand and Cambodia among them – parading in a blur of similitude. Most of the plot seems like painstaking exposure for a franchise that will never happen. If we’re lucky.

Infinite The bottom line

Limit.

Release date: Thursday June 10

Throw away: Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones, Dylan OBrien, Jhannes Haukur Jhannesson, Liz Carr, Kae Alexander, Wallis Day, Tom Hughes, Joana Ribeiro

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Scriptwriter: Ian Shorr; Todd Stein’s onscreen story, based on the book The reincarnationist papers, by D. Eric Maikranz Rated PG-13, 1 hour 46 minutes

High speed, Fast Furious-The style opening takes place in the Mexican capital in “The Last Life”. A man driving a red Ferrari, later identified as Heinrich Treadway (Dylan O’Brien), crosses the streets with police cars and other vehicles in pursuit, including one carrying his comrades, Leona (Joana Ribeiro ) and Abel (Tom Hughes), who remind him of the importance of keeping the “egg” out of the hands of their opponents. They have just enough time to reaffirm their love before an assassin smashes them to pieces and Treadway leaps forward from his car as it flies off a bridge under construction.

Back in New York in “This Present Life”, Evan McCauley (Wahlberg) wakes up disoriented from this vivid dream and goes to an interview for a security post at an upscale brewery. But a background check revealing his history of mental illness has already ruled him out. Luckily, he makes samurai swords by hand using a process unheard of since feudal Japan – an art he somehow remembers without ever having studied it. He sells them to gangsters in exchange for antipsychotic drugs; when he runs out of a deal, things go wrong and he is arrested by the police.

The sword has barely been in evidence when it catches the attention of Porter (Toby Jones), a senior officer who works from a crested study lined with a fake book with nifty hologram technology at finger swipe that has become a science fiction cliché. He urges his associate Nora Brightman (Sophie Cookson) to investigate hastily, believing that if they know the sword, their nemesis Bathurst does too.

Sure enough, Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor, in black form) shows up at the prison where Evan is being held and starts playing Russian roulette while questioning him about his past lives until Nora kicks him out in a car. armored sports car. Another big chase ensues with a hail of bullets before she takes him in a private jet to a secluded mountain retreat somewhere in Asia, promising to sort through her confused memories.

Nora informs Evan that he has fought Bathurst in different incarnations dating back centuries and that the visions in his head are not the product of schizophrenia, as countless doctors have stated. She believes he is an Infinite, one of a secret society of some 500 people around the world, able to remember their past lives and reconnect with each news. His development of this skill was blocked by a steel plate in his head after a teenage suicide attempt. The simple summary of this plot is exhausting.

Nora’s cohorts stand out more for their looks and cool names – Garrick (Liz Carr), Kovic (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson), Trace (Kae Alexander) – than their character definition. They belong to the group of the Infinites known as Believers, dedicated to the protection and growth of all mankind. Bathurst and his heavily armed militia are part of their opposition, the Nihilists, who believe the Eternal Cycle of Reincarnation is a curse that must be ended. Hence the egg, a Faberge-type silver filigree tchotchke capable of unleashing a sort of chemical weapon that attacks the DNA of any living organism. Ouch!

Anyone who pays attention will now know that Evan was once Treadway, so they must unlock his memory to find the egg before the Nihilists. The compulsory fast training montage refreshes his combat skills, but his neural network is a bit slower, so believers rush him to their brain in London, Craftsman (Jason Mantzoukas), for a “total mental reboot”. At that time, that was precisely what I wanted. There is a moment of suspense when Artisan’s radical methods seem to have gone too far. But Evan / Treadway and company are back in action soon, with the Bathurst henchmen on their heels.

The longest of the ensuing clashes takes place on a plane between Bathurst and Evan, and if you’ve seen The old guard, you will remember how much more fun it was to watch Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne do mano a mano under similar circumstances, even though they didn’t have a rotten egg in the bomb hatch. There is a female face-to-face in the great Bathurst Estate in Scotland, where Nora takes on her sneering sidekick Shin (Wallis Day) in order to break into her library and free the souls of all believers. trapped there in digitized limbo. Or something. Among them is Nora’s lost love… Abel.

This might explain why the chemistry in his many scenes with Evan is so stiff. Or maybe it’s Wahlberg’s wooden delivery of the tongue-in-cheek cracks that are meant to sound like humor. One can imagine that the original cast of Chris Evans works better in this regard, although it’s still an exaggeration to think that he could have made the twisted plot less yawning.

Fuqua has a pretty solid track record with both character-driven thrillers like Training day and more popcorn for pedestrians like Equalizer and its sequel. He handles his duties here with skillful cynicism, though it’s hard to discern a serious investment in a story that ignores its spiritual dimensions in favor of one visceral attack after another. The attempt towards the end to add some philosophical weight by emphasizing the hope that every life contains the potential to add to something greater than itself will not convince anyone.

In the absence of substance or thematic texture, Fuqua deftly directs cinematographer Mauro Fiore to keep his dynamic camera in constant motion, and slaps over many of Harry Gregson-Williams’ tense scores, with his urgent percussion elements. Yet it’s a mercy when Infinite finally ends.