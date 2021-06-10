Infinite Review: Mark Wahlberg runs Paramount’s Bland Matrix scam

Rumor has it that Antoine Fuqua and Mark Wahlberg were caught off guard – and understandably pissed off – when Paramount announced that it was scuttling the planned theatrical release of the duo’s new action film “Shooter”, and debuting it at the place on Paramount +, an embryonic streaming platform that currently appears to have more “The Office” episodes than paid subscribers. Looking back, Fuqua and Wahlberg might come to see this bit of corporate synergy from the COVID era as a blessing in disguise: At least they’ll have a good excuse when no one remembers “Infinite” in three months. Or six weeks. Or tomorrow.

It might sound hard, but in some ways it might not be hard enough. On the one hand, it’s really that easy for a future summer blockbuster to sink into the bottomless abyss of streaming content, never to hear about it again. On the other hand, “Infinite” is so derivative that it can be difficult to remember what you are looking at even while you are watching it. A lukewarm second-hand tropes soup that’s served in a portion too small to satisfy even the slightest thirst for slop, “Infinite” borrows so much from sources so obvious that it never bother to establish its own identity.

Related

Related

Considering Wahlberg playing an immortal amnesiac who is unaware that his soul has drifted from one (male) body to another for thousands of years in an eternal war between rival forces, it’s only fitting that its last star vehicle is gleefully recycled. a litany of better movies he can’t seem to remember. About this premise: Adapted from the 2009 self-published novel “The Reincarnationist Papers” by D. Eric Maikranz (who recently kept his promise to give ten percent of his salary to any reader who has successfully sold a Hollywood producer on the potential book), “Infinite” sets the stage with an introductory narrative that comes with all the alien grace of a politician eating pizza at a campaign event. We are told that some people called “Infinites” are gifted with a perfect memory of their past lives; believers wish to use their accumulated knowledge for the betterment of humanity, while nihilists… do not.

se

After millennia of trying, this latter faction has developed a weapon that can evaporate all life on Earth a la Thanos, and the former is determined to hide it from them. This explains why generic hero Heinrich Treadway (an underused Dylan O’Brien, who literally spends ninety percent of his brief screen time locked in a sword fight atop a giant crane ) travels around Mexico City with a mysterious briefcase when the movie begins, and why his pursuers are so angry that they can’t find “The Egg” near Heinrich’s body when they finally catch him.

From the wreckage of a clumsy, clumsy high-speed car chase that reminds us why Fuqua was so ill-suited for “Fate of the Furious,” we cut to: today’s Manhattan, where Heinrich has turned. reincarnated as Evan Michaels (Wahlberg), an unconscious burnout who struggles to keep a job because of the weird voices in his head. Doctors diagnosed him as schizophrenic, but that doesn’t explain why Evan’s brain was pre-installed with so many esoteric anecdotes, or why a random white dude knows how to forge Hattori-grade samurai swords. Hanzo, which he gives to drug dealers in exchange for over-the-counter lithium.

Just when it looks like “Assassin’s Creed” and “The Matrix” are going to be locked in a battle for control over it all, Chiwetel Ejiofor shows up in the Morpheus cosplay to tip the scales with a silly performance and unpretentious who also screams, “Remember when I was in a slightly better version of this movie last summer?”

If you’ve ever doubted the loose-jawed undertone Keanu Reeves brought to the role of Neo, or wondered how awkward this character would have been in the hands of someone who seems constitutionally incapable of playing it? One of the emotional states that exist between arrogance and confusion, “Infinite” has all the answers. The laws of physics just don’t allow someone to suspend their disbelief enough to accept that Mark Wahlberg is inhabited by an ancient soul who has fought on the right side of history since before Jesus was born.

The guy has a unique screen presence that works on a level of his own, and it’s one of those increasingly common projects where he’s trying to oppose it. The ‘say hello to your mom for me’ energy is right off the charts in the scene where Ejiofor’s Bathurst spews out thousands of years of exposure while Wahlberg just stands there crumpling his face. That vibe only gets stronger after Blonde Trinity (or whatever Sophie Cookson’s absolute supermodel name is) rescues Evan, brings him back to Believers HQ, and proves he’s the Chosen One in a match. training at the dojo where he is pushed to “remember” that he knows kung fu.

Ian Shorr’s script also struggles to find a sense of flow amid a war that has raged for eons; While “The Egg” McGuffin provides a clear sense of urgency, the race to find it is haphazard and illogical. The characters do not follow in the duration of individual scenes, let alone over a dozen lifetimes. Liz Carr, playing a believer comfortably at peace in the body of a woman with congenital arthrogryposis multiplex, is the exception that proves the rule among the film’s bland heroes, but the problem is even worse among its villains.

Ejiofor is all chewing landscapes and has no substance like the Nihilist who is ready to destroy the world so he can leave it, but he has also developed a technology – the “Dethroner gun” – which freezes in permanently someone’s consciousness on a hard drive, so … why not use it on itself? Where did his crisis of faith start and why is he drowning in gasoline for fun? Surely there are better ways to sample a sense of death while also expressing a quick glimpse into the villainous mania in the movies? And if souls can reincarnate into bodies of different abilities, sizes, and races, why do we have the distinct impression that Heinrich and Bathurst have always been men?

Questions like this pile up and become complicated as believers and nihilists chase each other across the world like cats and dogs, as the fate of life itself hinges on a series of boring action sequences that are draped in the threat of being dethroned, but stubbornly refuse to make intelligent use of reincarnation in any other way. The possibilities would seem, well, endless in an action flick where anyone on the street could secretly be an immortal pawn in an Eternal Chess match, but the staggering franchise potential of a “Cloud Atlas” to High octane number is just a passing hint.

The imagination is just not there. Instead, we see Wahlberg and Ejiofor banging each other in a watered-down version of the already boring airplane fight from Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy,” at which point we understand why the nihilists are so extreme: “Infinite” doesn’t work. that 106 minutes, but you would do anything not to relive that.

Rating: D

“Infinite” will be available to stream on Paramount + starting Friday, June 11.

Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.