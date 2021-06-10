Delhi HC refuses to suspend release of film based on the life of Sushant Singh Rajput





The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput Highlights The film is directed by Dilip Gulati and produced by Sarla ASaraogi and Rahul Sharma The film would have a scene where the character of Khan is seen in high condition. There is also a scene where the characters of Rhea and Sushant are seen smoking and drinking. New Delhi: The The Delhi High Court has refused to suspend the release of the film ‘Nyay: The Justice’, based on the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and scheduled for release on Friday. Judge Sanjeev Narula rejected a request from Sushant’s father, Krishna Kishore Singh, seeking to prevent anyone from using his son’s name or image in films. The film, directed by Dilip Gulati and produced by Sarla A Saraogi and Rahul Sharma, stars Zuber K Khan and Shreya Shukla in the lead roles. “Aman Verma plays an ED officer, Sir Shakti Kapoor plays a narcotics officer and Sudha Chandran ji plays a CBI officer in the movie,” lead actor Khan said. The film has a scene where the character of Khan is seen in high condition. “They didn’t show him doping but he’s high and it’s shown. Then there’s a scene where the characters of Rhea and Sushant are seen smoking and drinking while discussing something. Whatever the audience learns from it. media reports (regarding drugs), little part of that will be shown in the film, although that angle is not emphasized, ”Khan added. Sushant died at the age of 34 at his Mumbai residence in Bandra West last year on June 14. Narcotics Bureau Control (NCB) has last arrested its former roommate Siddharth Pathani of Hyderabad in the drug case relating to the death of the late Sushant. Pathani was Rajput’s friend and used to stay with him at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The agency had filed a 12,000-page indictment against 33 people in the Bollywood and drug abuse investigation case related to Sushant’s death. The Directorate of Execution is also investigating the financial aspects of Sushant’s death. Last September, the NCB arrested actor and former living partner of Sushant Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Shobik Chakraborty in connection with drug addiction. His manager Samuel Miranda was also arrested by the agency for drug supply. Rhea was released on bail by the Bombay High Court in October last year, and shortly thereafter her brother was also released on bail.







