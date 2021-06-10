Hacks and in the heights





Jean Smart in Hacks Photo: Courtesy of HBO Max Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, June 10. All hours are in the East. The best choice Hacks (HBO Max, 3:01 am, season one finale): HBO Max knows it’s a stressful time, so they’ve made us (and by that we mean the TV-loving people) a solid, and announced a renewal of this excellent series directed by Jean Smart before we have time to worry about his fate! Long live Hacks! Now get ready to say goodbye, for now, to Deborah Vance and company. Keep an eye out for our coverage of today’s finale, including a post-mortem interview you won’t want to miss. And if you’re about to spit for HBO Max, they’ve premiered the full series available for free via YouTube. Regular coverage Why do women kill(Paramount +, 3:01)

Clarice (CBS, 10 p.m.) From the film club In the heights (HBO Max, 3:01): Watching this effervescent musical, a loving tribute to the Latinx communities that made Washington Heights their home, you would never guess that it had such an arduous journey to the big screen. Chu, Miranda, and screenwriter Quiara Alegra Hudes (the librettist of the original musical) preserve much of the intimacy of the Broadway show while increasing the splendor and dramatically expanding the runtime. Although Miranda reunites with Olga Merediz, who is reprising the role she played on stage, and with Christopher Jackson, an alum of In the heights and Hamilton,this dynamic adaptation goes beyond the simple recreation of its source material for the screen. Here, the timeless quality of Miranda’s original story, which combines the urge to travel and an exploration of the Latin American diaspora, meets a timely discussion of dehumanizing immigration policies. Not all updates are transparent; some of the significant tension of the original is sacrificed for an unambiguously happy ending. Again, In the heights the unstoppable energy transmitted by so many rising stars and veteran performers is the perfect note to kick off the summer blockbuster season. Read more Danette Chavezs’ film review. Wildcards It’s time for another wild card blitz, first / final edition! Full bloom (HBO Max, 3:01 am, season two premiere): Enter the fierce world of botanical art (or, more specifically, watch cool people make pretty things with flowers.) Legendary (HBO Max, 3:01 am, season two finale): Learn more about this gem of reality in our interview with MC Dashaun Wesley and Judge Leiomy Maldonado. The biggest race (Peacock, 3:01, premiere): These for you Olympics nerds! Starstruck (HBO Max, 3:01 am, series premiere): Rose Matafeo created and stars in this comedy, which follows a millennial living in east London, juggling two dead end jobs and navigating awkward morning after night before discovering the complications of accidentally sleeping with the famous star of Tom cinema. Romantic weekend with Michelle Buteau (Discovery +, 3:01, first of the series): It’s like Comedians in cars having coffee, only her actors in Michelle Buteau’s car leave for the weekend because she deserves a break. (Please, Michelle, take a vacation without a camera too!) Younger (Hulu and Paramount +, 3:01, series finale): We wish Younger ended on a higher note, but still, thanks for the memories, Sutton Foster and company! The cube (TBS, 9 p.m., first of the series): They should have called this reboot of the hit UK game show of the same name. A bewildered Dwayne Wade watches you fail on television. Rebel (ABC, 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., consecutive episodes, season one finale): That’s all Rebel all the time tonight, because this double-length final follows a 20/20 special, The Real Rebel: The Erin Brokovich Story (ABC, 8 p.m.). Presumably, there’s less of Katey Sagal in this one.

