“Loki” Wakes Up Rough and Checks Reality at the Series Premiere

*** SPOILS TO COME FOR ALL OF THE MARVEL CINEMATIC / DISNEY PLUS UNIVERSE ***

Let me start by saying that I feel like I can speak with confidence for all of us Marvel fans with day jobs in bluntly denouncing Disney Plus’s decision to release its new series episodes early in the day.

We’re now forced to avoid almost every entertainment and pop culture website that we typically visit on our lunch breaks because every professional reviewer has already watched the episode and put their own hot food in it.

Bitch.

And honestly, all is forgiven. Because this new “Loki” show looks like it’s awesome.

The last time we saw Loki in the MCU, he was on the verge of being arrested after his attack on Earth in 2012 in the first “Avenger” movie. But a time-traveling group of those same Avengers in “Endgame” accidentally handed him the Tesseract, which he quickly used to escape.

This is where “Loki” starts. But in no time at all, the Asgardian God of Mischief was handcuffed (technically handcuffed around the neck), stripped of his magical powers, and left in the hands of the Time Variance Authority, which can control time itself and is the guardian of “sacred chronology. They exist outside of all time and space and were created by the Keepers of Time, astral beings who protect the good flow of time throughout all universes.

If this sounds strange to you, you haven’t checked out the latest Marvel offerings.

I wrote last month about how the MCU’s measured progression towards weirdness over the past decade has helped prepare more laid-back viewers for wild comic concepts like multiverse and astral beings.

In fact, Loki himself struggles to come to terms with the Time Variance Authority, with his outward appearance of a stuffy bureaucracy, with office decor that looks both futuristic and dusty, an odd combination of The 1960s mod. and furniture from “The Jetsons”.

“Weather works differently here at TVA,” says Mobius M. Mobius, in what could be my favorite Owen Wilson role for at least a decade.

Playing the role of a bogus bureaucrat who can literally rewind Loki at will with a tiny remote control, Mobius is investigating a series of attacks on TVA agents, and he’s particularly interested in “this variant of Loki ”, which is how refers to“ time criminals ”who violate sacred timeline.

Little convinced that VAT has any authority, Loki attempts to escape, to return to where he started, watching the full movie of his timeline, including his redemption in “Thor: Ragnarok” and his death at the hands of Thanos in “Infinity War”.

There’s a lot of good deadpan comedy in this first episode. Wilson and star Tom Hiddleston bounce off each other nicely as Mobius slowly reveals to Loki that even his god status makes him a “kitty” delinquent in the eyes of TVA.

In fact, this show pulled a few of its own Loki-like tricks to audiences before this episode even aired: Disney Plus cheated us with its surprise announcement that new episodes would air on Wednesdays instead of Fridays. usual.

And the trailer made it sound like TVA wanted Loki to help fix the schedule he messed up. But a VAT agent can do it in seconds with a small device.

Mobius wants Loki to help find the person attacking VAT. And who is he? Well, “it’s you,” Mobius told Loki shortly before the episode ended.

But is it? The end shows one of these attacks against a group of TVA agents. But he doesn’t reveal the killer’s face.

It’s very Marvel of them – and I have questions.

First up, let’s talk about “The Sacred Timeline” and what that might mean for the future of the MCU.

In the PSA-style video that Loki watches as an introduction to VAT, he is told that VAT was created to prevent another “multi-verse war,” something that once happened. But we learned in “Dr. Strange” that the Witch Supreme and her brothers were already protecting this universe from outside threats. It seems the purpose of VAT is to prevent individual universes from accidentally transforming into their own multiverse.

Enter Wanda Maximoff.

At the end of “WandaVision,” we saw Maximoff, now fully empowered as a Scarlet Witch, roam the Darkhold, a book created by one of the oldest evil forces in Marvel canon, and she seemed to be heading for a mission. through time (or through the universes via magic?) to rescue the children she spontaneously created in her grief.

If this mission ends up fracturing the universe and creating a new multiverse, well, think about the possibilities. You would now have a “Multiverse of Madness” story in which Dr. Strange, the Scarlet Witch, TVA, maybe this 2012 version of Loki and any Avenger lying around could team up to try and save the holy timeline.

But that brings us back to Mobius asking Loki to hunt him down. If there are two Lokis, where does the other come from? Mobius says it’s another variant that escaped. This implies that it is a Loki from another universe.

I won’t claim to know enough about the Marvel comic book multiverse to speak intelligently about what that might entail.

But I’ll be sure to log in to find out next Wednesday – after essentially avoiding all internet for most of the day.

Sorry, I couldn’t help myself.