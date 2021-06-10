Vinyl Closet Records to Celebrate Record Store Day in its own way | Local News

WEST NORRITON An independent record store in Jeffersonville celebrates and personalizes Record Store Day on June 12, making it completely own.

New releases have traditionally been a feature of Record Store Day and this year marks the arrival of Black Sabbath and Buzzcocks albums.

In terms of Vinyl Closet Records, the one-off promotion started in 2008 will become Record Store Day Our Way, minus the sale of new releases.

Record Store Day is a national and international event. Each independent record store does something a little different, noted Angela Bucci McFarland, who owns and operates the Jefferson Plaza store with her husband Jason McFarland. Some years we go out to record stores, some don’t. This year, due to the pandemic and the downturn in business, we did not have the income to invest. However, we still make it a party.

The party, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature live acoustic music by Alyssa Dodge (11 a.m. to noon); Martini Joy Acoustic Duo (12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.) and Zac Chap (2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Didn’t carry the Record Store Day releases, but still celebrated the independent record stores, with live music, raffles, 20% off sales, food. It’s our way of showing our appreciation to our customers, ”said Angela McFarland.

It really depends on what the releases are that year. But given the year everyone has had and how difficult it has been for small businesses to stay afloat, things were a little different. It started out as a way to bring people back to brick and mortar stores and buy records, but that has changed a lot over the years. We’re selling new vinyls, but our bread and butter has always been second-hand records, which is why we have a little different audience than other record stores and there is plenty of space for all of us. . We all do something a little different. Our hope is that the people who are looking for the new things that day will go and get them and then come here for the party like going to the wedding and then come here for the celebration. Were the only record store that has a cafe and the only record store that has a family component where two family members have a business under one roof, and we do a lot to give back to the community.

The other business is Coffee Closet With Barista Jake, operated by couple’s son Jake McFarland.

The store, which moved last October from a smaller space within the mall, has a diverse customer base, noted Jason McFarland.

We have clients from 13 to 80 years old. Many children love old music. You can’t keep Led Zeppelin, Grateful Dead here. It’s crazy, he said.

Our demographics are very diverse. People come from town, Lancaster, Maryland, Delaware. Record buyers opt for the experience and it’s always a destination step. They go where they know they will find a gem and many spend hours digging because they never know what they are going to find and they love it, Angela noted. Target has vinyl but its brand new versions. You can get a Taylor Swift album, but you can’t find an old copy of a Crosby, Stills, and Nash record.

Both from Norristown, the couple actually met as a child without realizing it, said Angela McFarland.

When we were little our grandmothers lived across from each other on Noble Street and we played together without even knowing it. It was written in the stars, she added, smiling. When we met 25 years ago, music became a common thread throughout the relationship. To be in a small business with your spouse, you have to believe in your product and love what you do.

In addition to Record Store Day Our Way, Vinyl Closet will launch The Closet After Dark, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., which is billed as a Father’s Day celebration of music, dads and men’s health.

The vibe here is a lot more comfortable and personal than what many of the big, defunct chains have ever offered, which the couple say contributes to much of the stores’ success.

Record stores are all mom and pop stores now. We have a lot of 13, 14 year olds who come here because they like the atmosphere, noted Angela McFarland. They can walk around and absorb Jason’s knowledge. They will say I really like Fleetwood Mac. He shows people that if they like XYZ groups, they will like ABC groups. It helps to open their minds a bit. It all comes back to the Beatles at the end of the day anyway.

Together, they have transformed the store into a welcoming destination and experience, she added.

When we look at where we started where we are now, it’s because of the dedication of our customers and the blood, sweat and tears that Jason put in this place. He went from a small 9 by 5 closet in a North Wales consignment store to what he is now. You don’t come just to get a record. You come to get a record and you might want to buy a record cleaning kit that we make ourselves. You can come here for the live music or because you want a coffee. Or you might just want to sit down and talk. And we do it all, added Angela McFarland. In December, Vinyl Closet passes milestone 10e anniversary. While people in the industry hail the vinyl wave during the pandemic, sales were mostly online, Angela McFarland noted.

We were closed for three months because we were not considered essential. In order to keep our staff at work, we had to think outside the box, so we had live sales where we went live on social media. Jason literally walked through the rack, showed the product to customers, and they texted us if they wanted the item. Then we would spend the evening packing them for pickup or shipping, she recalls. This has allowed us to keep our employees at work and keep us in the minds of customers so that when we reopen they don’t forget about us. All the small businesses had to be creative and find ways to survive, because we also did not receive government assistance. We were able to hold on thanks to customer support. Some customers bought gift cards, which they haven’t used yet, which was amazing. So Record Store Day Our Way is a way to give them back and their loyalty by providing us with live music, great selling, giving them the chance to win some awesome raffle prizes, all of those things, that’s what Record Store Day means to us.

Jason McFarland nodded.

Record Store Day is meant to be a celebration of the independent record store, he said. Come celebrate us. We were a family and we try to treat our customers like family.

Vinyl Closet Records is located at 2117 W. Main St., Jeffersonville.

For more information call 484.322.5728 or visit vinylclosetrecords.com