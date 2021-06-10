A complete list of gift ideas for Father’s Day





The incessant rotation of cufflinks, ties, and whiskey shouldn’t be the pinnacle of Father’s Day gift ideas. Dad’s accessory wardrobe must now look like a bunch of last-minute goodies; a cycle of birthday, Christmas and Father’s Day gifts, all counted, named and numbered. Dads, grandfathers and the various other father figures in your life deserve fresh ideas this year. If you’re still scratching your head, here are a few. (Hero and featured image courtesy of The Glenlivet)



1 For the daddy who wants a guilt-free drink. Even dads who don’t crave a strong drink need something to make with their hands. Why not offer the best alcohol-free spirits on the planet? From their classic Dry Martini-inspired version to their irresistible Blackberry Smash, Lyres has something for everyone without that pesky hangover. In honor of Father’s Day, the brand is offering a special promotion from June 12 to 19: one free bottle for four bottles purchased online.



Buy here



2 For the daddy with a routine. Carefully refined over seven decades, the Kiehls Men’s Collection features a range of products for a variety of skin conditions. While their Signature Facial Fuel Set (HK $ 605) is a popular staple, increase skin defense with their Age Defender Special (HK $ 590). For the hairstyling connoisseur, their Haircare Special (HK $ 405) contains amino acids and coconut oil in their arsenal of natural ingredients, ideal for sensitive scalps.



Address Boutique 1087, Elements, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong Kiehl’s HK



3 For the daddy who desperately needs a massage. Newly launched here in Hong Kong, the HYDRAGUN (HK $ 2,399) is a gift meant to accompany Dad through strenuous gym sessions, family hikes and the day-to-day. One of the quietest massage guns on the market and used religiously by Olympians and athletes alike, the kit comes with six different attachments to help target and locate pressure points, operates at six speeds and is most importantly easy. to lift, hold and control. Plus, if you make a purchase before Fathers Fay, there’s a nice little discount. Use the code FATHER’S DAY400 for HK $ 400 off your purchase.



Buy here



4 For the sweet daddy. If there was one gift that could translate our deepest gratitude to Dad without so many words – as he probably prefers anyway – it would be with these cufflinks (HK $ 36,000) from the De Beers Talisman Collection. A lasting emblem of strength in the age-old portfolio of jewelers, much like the supportive stance of dads, the subtle accessory is anchored by rough brown diamonds at the center of a smooth 18k white gold surface. Interestingly, rough diamonds were dubbed symbols of power when they were discovered around 2,000 years ago. A gift that really sums up who daddy is.



Address Boutique G1 – 2, 15 Queen’s Road Central, LANDMARK, Ground Floor Buy here



5 The Glenlivet cocktail capsule collection For the daddy who loves a cheeky nightcap. Single malt whiskey brand, The Glenlivet, has launched its latest creation, “The Glenlivet Cocktail Capsule Collection”, as part of a unique collaboration between some of Hong Kong’s finest bars and cafes. Available to try in four flavors, Paloma, The Glenlivet Sour, Scottish Coffee and The Last King, each edible capsule is highly durable, made from a combination of seaweed extracts sourced from the sea in Brittany, France. Vegan, gluten-free, chewy, sweet and resembling the character of cassava, the capsules each contain a cocktail shot with no glasses required. In a grand entrance to the Hong Kong market, take Dad to one of the participating establishments to sample Whiskey Flight creations from top mixologists, which begins with a shot of whiskey, followed by a whiskey cocktail and a capsule. of cocktail. Hi! Participating establishments include: Terrible Baby (The Glenlivet Sour; HK $ 150), Whiskey & Words (Paloma; HK $ 145), Lobster Bar and Grill (The Last King; HK $ 238), DOUBLESHOT (Scottish coffee; HK $ 188 ), DIO (Scottish Coffee; HK $ 168) and Morokok (Scottish Coffee; HK $ 128).







6 For the dad who loves to laugh. Dad’s cap is cool again. Luckily for Dad, the wardrobe staple never went out of style for him; in fact, he would happily say he‘sthe instigator of everything trendy and worthy of TikTok these days. Alright, dad. This cap from Carnaby Fair, a local Hong Kong headwear brand specializing in Asian youth culture, is perfect for fans of Stephen Chow and God of Players II (). Even better; it’s a cap that will probably go from daddy’s wardrobe to yours.



Buy here



7 For the dad who is enjoying a good day on the green. Some days, embarking on a full 18 hole golf course is just a few holes too many. Rather than spending a scorching day on the green, BAY247 offers an indoor alternative, a fully automated golf simulator facility equipped with Foresight GCQuad, located in the heart of Causeway Bay. For added convenience, the facility can be booked at any time of the day, just in case you get any inspiration to practice your swing at 2 a.m. For Father’s Day, BAY247 is offering an exclusive 3-month membership gift package for HK $ 2,400, with the HK $ 1,200 membership administrative fee waived. Otherwise, memberships are available at HK $ 800 per month, at an hourly rate of HK $ 320 per bay. Hourly rates for non-members and new visitors are priced at HK $ 560 per person.



Address 12 / F, First Commercial Building, 33 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Book here



8 For the luckiest of dads. If dad has a regular luau on Saturday night, this complete poker set (HK $ 192,000) featuring the Louis Vuitton President briefcase is sure to impress. Astonish, even. Monogrammed through the coated canvas of the case to the surface of each chip, card and trim, the set is a luxurious collector’s item. Game night, do you like it?



Address Boutique G005-006, Ground Floor, Floor and Level, Harbor City, 5, 1 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong Buy here



9 For the well-groomed dad. If Dad looks a little sloppy with a few mustaches in his place, he might be hinting that he will be spoiled this Father’s Day with the Philips Shaver Series S9000 Prestige. Equipped with redesigned NanoTech precision blades for the closest and most comfortable shave, the S9000 Prestige is attached to a multi-directional ContourDetect head that follows every contour of the face to catch every stray strand of hair. The device is also equipped with Qi wireless charging technology, so that dad’s day or night routine can be charged with iPhones, AirPods and other Qi-enabled devices. The Father’s Day Sets for Phillips’ Shaver S9000 Prestige start at HK $ 2,998.



Buy here







