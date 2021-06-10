Can Bollywood survive Modi? – Atlantic





There is a heartbreaking fatality to the confrontation between Bollywood and Modis BJP. Modi does not view India as a composite culture, to which Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians have all contributed, but rather as a predominantly Hindu entity whose destiny is to bring about a Hindu cultural renaissance. Modis’ record as chief minister of the western state of Gujarat included complicity in a riot similar to a pogrom in 2002, in which more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed. Muslims have always had a disproportionate influence in Bollywood. Actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have dominated the Indian cinema landscape for 30 years: of the 10 highest grossing films in Bollywood history, six feature one of the Khans. (The three are unrelated.) Several of Bollywood’s most influential studios are owned by Muslim families. If Modi has the most Twitter followers of all men in India, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are number one, with over 40 million each. At # 2 is a legend named Amitabh Bachchan, whose career illustrates how inextricably Muslim lives are linked to the film industry. Although not a Muslim himself, Bachchan rose to screen fame in the 1970s by inhabiting an angry character named Vijay, a character created by two Muslim screenwriters. The films he made told the story of an India whose very survival depended on Hindu-Muslim unity. Bachchan’s father, a Hindi poet, grew up in a world steeped in Urdu and Persian poetry. It was this shared culture, in which Sikhs, Muslims and Hindus all participated, that fueled Bollywood in its early days. It’s the DNA of Bollywood. The BJP has a very different origin story. The party began in the 1980s as the political face of an organization called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The RSS was founded in 1925, at a time when European fascist movements were gaining ground. Its early leaders, men like MS Golwalkar, including the anniversary of the Modi government recently celebrated with an announcement on Twitter, was brimming with respect for Nazi Germany. Golwalkar wrote in 1939 that India could learn from Germany’s efforts to maintain the purity of the race and its culture. In recent years, the RSS has sought to move beyond its ugly beginnings. But fixations remain, including an emphasis on racial purity and a horror of interfaith marriage. An avalanche of new laws restricts marriage between Hindus and Muslims in states controlled by the BJP. Interfaith marriage, on the other hand, is much more common in Bollywood than in Indian society in general. Two of the three Khans are married to Hindu women. During Modis’ first term, which began in 2014, the BJP IT Cella network of online influencers and hate-mongers launched some of its most serious social media attacks against Muslims in Bollywood. In 2015, Aamir Khan was terribly trolled when he worried about the rise in intolerance and mentioned that his wife had raised the idea of ​​leaving the country. The following year, Saif Ali Khan, another prominent man, was the victim of an orchestrated attack on social media when he and his Hindu wife, Kareena Kapoor, named their first son Taimur. (Taimur was the Muslim ruler known in the West as Tamerlane.)

