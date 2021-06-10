Olivia Rodrigo’s album Sour propels her to the top of the Pop Star chart





Olivia Rodrigo wasn’t supposed to release an album this year. The 18-year-old singer, songwriter and actress had planned to start her recording career with an extended release, a short selection of songs that would sample her talents. It’s a proven strategy for young musicians, who often don’t have a full album of material ready to go. Then she released her first single. Drivers License, a bildungsroman of grief and anxiety among teenagers, set a one-day record on Spotify with over 15 million streams on January 11. It hit 17 million the next day and became the fastest song to surpass 100 million streams. On the next call with her manager and label, Rodrigo said she wanted to record a full album, following in the footsteps of idols such as Taylor Swift. Rodrigo is expected to record seven more songs in just a few months, while filming a TV show in Salt Lake City and finishing his senior year of high school. She was not discouraged. Sour scored the biggest debut of all albums this year, and Rodrigo is now the world’s greatest musician, according to Bloombergs Pop Star Power Rankings. They were the best group on Spotify last month, as well as one of the 20 most popular groups on Instagram and YouTube. It’s one of the biggest records ever to be released, said John Janick, director of his label, Universal Music Groups Interscope Geffen A&M Records. Sometimes you sign artists and you think they’re awesome, but it takes time. Every now and then somebody comes to sit down, and you know that person is special.

Janick signed Rodrigo about a year ago after a months-long courtship and bidding war. Executives at Interscope first met her in person before the pandemic and were immediately drawn to her songwriting. Actresses have a bad track record of trying to be singers, but Janick could tell that Rodrigo was special. She had already recorded a few songs for Disneys High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and just needed a few people to help her realize her vision for her own work. After signing Rodrigo, the artist and the Interscopes repertoire team introduced her to potential collaborators. She found a related creative spirit in Dan Nigro, who wrote and produced songs for Kyle Minogue, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Caroline Polachek. Nigro and Rodrigo collaborated on Sour’s 11 songs. Janick heard the driver’s license for the first time at the end of 2020 and knew it was a success. He believed the song would develop over time, laying the groundwork for Rodrigos’ popularity to slowly ramp up. Even musicians who seemed to explode out of nowhere, like Billie Eilish or Dua Lipa, had actually toiled for years. Eilish and Lipa both released an EP and toured twice before their records. Ariana Grandes’ first song # 1 was her 25th single. Usually its years, Janick said. But the Internet has speeded things up. Rodrigos’ first three singles, Drivers License, good 4 u and dj vu, reached the top 10. She appeared on Saturday Night Live in May before even releasing a full album. Janick, 43, can’t remember the last act to break through to such a high level so quickly. Abnormal too: his music is popular all over the world. Its main markets on YouTube include the Standard Quartet of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, but also Mexico and the Philippines. She has top 10 songs in over a dozen countries on Spotify. Rodrigos’ team began sketching out plans for their next 24 months, including additional music videos, a tour, and an internet video performance. This album’s lifecycle and career will be even more impressive, Janick said.

