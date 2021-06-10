Curtain Up: Americas Got Talent Live, Guns N Roses, and more Vegas showbiz news

Americas Got Talent Las Vegas Live at Luxor was finally announced on Tuesday, a new production show based on the famous TV talent contest that had long been rumored for the 1,500 seats Luxor Theater left blank after Cirque du Soleil’s RUN show closed just before the pandemic hit.

The new resident production will debut on November 4 and perform for 75 minutes twice a night, five evenings a week, featuring many of the TV version’s most popular artists, not just magicians, acrobats and performers. stunts that would obviously work well in this room. on the Strip, but also singers, dancers and other types of art. MGM Resorts, Simon cowells Syco Entertainment and producers Fremantle are teaming up on the project.

Ever since we launched Americas Got Talent, my dream has always been to have Americas Got Talent Live in Las Vegas. I’m more than happy that is happening now, Cowell said in a statement. And extremely proud to work with MGM and to have the Luxor hotel as our home. I am now so excited for our launch.

This is probably the most natural fit for a Vegas show in a long time, given that current Strip headliners Terry Fator, Mat Franco and Shin Lim have all landed their own residences after winning the top prize. on AGT, and countless other Vegas artists have stepped up. the TV show before or after landing their own local concerts. Tickets are on sale now on agtvegaslive.com.

By the way, the Luxor Theater isn’t really empty. Women’s journal Fancy and the familiar comic styles of Carrot top have been performing in this play for months now because health and safety restrictions would not allow the reopening of the two home shows, the Atrium Theater in Luxor. Things are about to get back to normal. It looks like Fantasy returns to the Atrium on July 5 and Carrot does so on July 12. Something similar will happen with the Jabbawockeez at the MGM Grand when the dance troupes show moves from the Grand Garden Arena to their casino theater on July 8.

With major announcements this week that WWE’s massive pro wrestling supercard Slam summer will land at Allegiant Stadium August 21 and Guns N Roses will be the first rock band to play in the hall on August 27, the schedule for the 65,000-seat stadium built to house the Las Vegas Raiders is pretty busy and that’s a good thing. The dance music star Illeniums trilogy special show is scheduled for July 3, Garth Brooks is playing at the stadium on July 10, the Concacaf Gold Cup final football event is on August 1 and the Raiders meet the Seahawks in a preseason game on August 14. The GNR Show will feature Wolfgang Van Halens’ new band Mammoth WVH as special guests (Las Vegas-born guitarist Frank Sidoris plays in this band) and tickets go on sale this Saturday at gunsnroses.com. Summerslam has never been held at an NFL stadium before and presale ticket opportunities are available at summerslam.com/presale.

After far too much free time and a series of incredible virtual shows, Santa Fe and the horns of the big city will finally be back at the Copa Room at Smugglers’ bistro June 14. Start of the show at 7:30 p.m.

The Cosmopolitan has announced a series of shows for the Chelsea this week. Actor Danish cook returns on August 21; Pop singer-songwriters Quinn 92 and Chelsea Cutter take the stage on October 3 during their Stay Next To Me tour; and Brockhampton, the best self-proclaimed boy band since One Direction, will perform on April 8, 2022, as part of their Here Right Now tour.

Also announced this week: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Bryan adams will finally debut at Wynn on November 10, now slated for six shows at Encore Theater until November 20, her only tour stops in the United States this year. Adams was scheduled to play there four nights last April. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday.

And four more later dates were added to the Debbie gibson and Joey mcintyre race scheduled for the Sands showroom in Venetian, September 16-19. The four shows previously announced from August 26 to 29 are sold out. Tickets for the new dates are on sale now on venetian.com.

Call it Beethoven’s Revenge: After performing for the last time at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on March 7, 2020, the Las Vegas Philharmonic enthusiastically announced their return with the 2021-22 concert season this week, seven performances that include all of Beethoven’s symphonies interspersed with contemporary works by female composers. The season kicks off on November 20 with Beethoven’s Triple Concerto, which also features a work by Missy Mazzoli and artist-in-residence Joshua Roman on cello. For the full season schedule and ticket information, visit lvphil.org.

Rocks in the city center, the popular free concert series along the Fremont Street Experience, is also back for the summer. There are nine shows currently scheduled until November, starting with alternative rock. Chevelle June 26 and country favorites Craig morgan and Clay walker teaming up for a July 4th performance. For more information and the full schedule, visit vegasexperience.com.

John Lloyd Young comes home away from home in Las Vegas, space, for a new show called Solid Gold on July 9. Jersey Boys singer to team up with pianist and music director again Tommy faragher for a new series of songs focused on disco, funk and soul.

Things are heating up at The factory of laughter in July, the Tropicana Comedy Club which managed to reopen with live performances in early November and has remained open, for the most part, since then. Saturday night live alum Jon lovitz takes the stage on July 12-17 and 19-21, Pauly Rive play July 26 and Jamie kennedy takes place from July 30 to August 1. Las Vegas resident Louie anderson, a longtime headliner at various local clubs, is also set to begin a new residency at The Laugh Factory at the end of next month.

Back to the top