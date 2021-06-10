Kardashians wrap up show, move to Disney and HuluExBulletin

toggle legend Jason Merritt / TERM / Getty Images

After 20 seasons with the reality TV royals, the Kardashian-Jenner family is moving on. Thursday marks the end of their E! series keeping up with the Kardashians, which chronicled their many marriages, babies and scandals and inspired 10 official spinoffs.

But this isn’t the last time we’ll see the Kardashian-Jenner family embark on new, lucrative endeavors. Disney says they have a multi-year contract to produce “new global content” to be released on the Hulu and Disney Star platforms later this year.

During their reign, the family became pop culture sensations, social media influencers, and queens of a business beauty empire. Matriarch and family manager Kris Jenner has said it’s time to end the series that made them famous. “We all feel a little overwhelmed, we’ve been doing it for so long,” she told E’s Andy Cohen in a preview of what’s on display in two parts. KUWTK “reunion” show from June 17th.

Last fall, the family announced the decision to end the series after this season. “We are more than grateful to all of you who have watched us for all these years through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears and the many relationships and children”, Kim Kardashian posted on social networks.

At the time, her rapper husband Kanye West announced his independent candidacy for the presidency of the United States, representing “The Birthday Party”. She has since filed for divorce. Over the past few years, she has publicly reshaped her body and reshaped her image as a social justice activist by earning her law degree. It also offers a new line of sculpting underwear and loungewear.

In case you haven’t kept pace, it all started with Kim, one of the three daughters of the late Robert Kardashian. In the 1990s, he was part of the team of lawyers defending former footballer and actor OJ Simpson, on trial for the murder of his wife. In 2002, socialite Kim Kardashian’s friend and stylist Paris Hilton made a sex tape with her ex-boyfriend. Her outing five years later led to the reality show for Kim, her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and her brother Rob, their mother Kris and her ex, an Olympic gold medalist who went on to Caitlyn Jenner for the duration of the show.

Viewers have tipped in to see them start their businesses, date, and sometimes marry famous athletes. They also watched them quarrel with each other and with those in their universe. About NPR Pop Culture Happy Hour, Apartment Therapy Lifestyle Editor Ella Cern said the show was “weirdly calming, almost like watching a little goldfish in a bowl. There’s something very meditative about their ups and downs and their multiple spinoffs and everything.”

Over the years, the family won their fans and enemies who just couldn’t relate to each other. “I don’t like to watch the reality show of the rich,” PCHH host Aisha Harris said on the podcast. “It really makes me angry and it upsets me because the way they display their wealth makes me just sickening.”

Brittany Luse, a producer and podcast host, told PCHH that she felt the family had benefited from her “closeness to Blackness.” She said: “They kind of got used to the way they styled their bodies, I guess that’s the best way to put it, and how they seemed to want to look like a stereotypical image of a black woman. They did things to plump their lips and manipulate other parts of their body to almost make them look like they had black features without actually being black. “

Still, said Luse, “It’s hard not to be at least a little curious about what the Kardashians are up to at some point. Even if you don’t really like them, you still wonder what they’re doing. “

The series finale keeping up with the Kardashians aired on June 10. It’s not clear if future family content on the streaming services will focus on their love life, family and businesses, but Disney is betting on the Kardashian-Jenners to attract viewers.