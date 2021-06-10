Noel Gallagher compares his relationship with Liam to Princes William and Harry the Awake Snowflake

British musician Noel Gallagher has called Prince Harry a snowflake awake for publicly criticizing the royal family.

now known to have a sour relationship with his brother Liam, the Oasis frontman has said he sympathizes with Prince William for having a brother who shoots his face.

The 54-year-old made the comments in an interview with The Sun.

“Prince William. I feel the pain of that fucking boy, he said. He’s got a fucking younger brother who shoots him in the face with bullshit that’s so unnecessary. I would I like to think that I have always been the William.

Referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markles’ famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Gallagher targeted the younger brother for denouncing his family.

“Prince Harry looks like a typical fucking snowflake that woke up,” he said. “Holy hole. Don’t make fun of your family because you don’t have to.

The musician has also targeted Meghan Markle, saying that’s what happens when you get involved with Americans.

Speaking about his career, Gallagher said the split from Oasis in 2009 helped cement their legacy as one of Britain’s greatest bands of all time.

The group disbanded following their abrupt departure after a heated confrontation with their brother Liam at the Rock en Seine festival near Paris.

Ever since their breakup fans have desperately pleaded for the Gallaghers to reunite, calls that have so far proved unsuccessful.

The oldest sibling and lead songwriter, Oasis, said that towards the end of their time with the band, audiences got bored of them.

Speaking on Sky Arts Noel Gallagher: Out Of The Now show about his decision to leave, the rocker said, “It wasn’t a decision I made lightly.”

He added, “And I had written all the meaningful songs that Oasis ever recorded. And that was my life, I directed it and creatively that was my thing.

“Looking back, it was the best thing for me and the group.

“Because the band now, Oasis in 2009 weren’t hailed as one of the greatest of all time. There was kind of an undercurrent of ‘well, they really should call it one. day. ”That’s how I felt anyway.

“And I felt that people had stopped listening to the records and were coming to see us trotting the hits and that’s a position I never wanted the band to be in.

“But now, of course, we’re considered up there with all the greats.”

Gallagher also recalled the night Oasis parted ways after her clash with Liam.

“Oasis tours have always been about wrestling anyway,” he said on Out Of The Now.

“The incident in Paris was just the straw that broke the camel’s back, really.”

Gallagher, who formed Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds after leaving Oasis, said he was sitting in the back of a car outside the music festival in France when he made the decision to leave the group.

He said, “And the driver left and that was it. I I didn’t feel any relief because I knew there was a *** storm coming. And there was going to be a lot of nonsense about it.

“One of the greatest bands of all time finally imploded. And I couldn’t go back to England because the press had come down to my house and my wife was there with my kids.

“So we had to get her out in the middle of the night and they came to join me somewhere in France. And then when we finally got back to England, of course all hell broke loose.”

With AP report