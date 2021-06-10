Rating & Review: Cruella tells the story of one of Disney’s infamous villains

The Devil Wears Prada Meets Joker is the best way to describe Disney’s latest live-action movie, Cruella.

The film was released on Memorial Day weekend and was the first large indoor studio first since COVID-19.

The new film is a prequel to the 1996 film 101 Dalmatians. It takes place in London in the 1970s, where punk rock was all the rage. The movie even includes a rock soundtrack, including Florence + the Machine’s Call me Cruella, Rolling Stones’ Shes A Rainbow, Queen’s Stone Cold Crazy, and more.

Cruella presents the two talented and witty Emmas. Emma Stone plays Estella Miller, a criminal fashion designer but aspiring to raw talent; Emma Thompson plays the Baroness, London’s most famous fashion designer.

Stone reprized the role of Glenn Close from the original Cruella, but Close worked as an executive producer on this film.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, who also directed the 2017 Oscar I, Tonya, the film is narrated by the film’s main character, Stone. Its narrative approach makes it a compelling watch.

Rather enjoyable element, the film spawned the backstory for Cruellas to become the iconic Disney villain.

At the start of the film, young Estella is introduced. She tries to control her dark side, which her mother calls Cruella. Young Estella, at the time, suffered a heartbreaking loss in her life caused by three Dalmatian dogs. This gives the audience a glimpse of why she has such hatred towards them throughout her life.

But she shows a more vulnerable side because you see she actually has a love for dogs. Her childhood puppy is her emotional support in the film, and they both grow up side by side.

Taking a darker, grunge yet sophisticated style, Cruella is a movie for fashion fans.

As a fashion guru, it was nostalgia to watch the movie almost as if I was watching Devil Wears Prada for the first time again. Estella tries to make a name for herself for the first half of the film and to impress the Baroness, the biggest force in fashion.

She designs the most extravagant and beautiful dresses, which even impress the Baroness.

The awakening in the film occurs when Estella realizes the Baroness’s bond with her late mother. The execution of her revenge begins and Estella decides to leave her old self in the past and embrace Cruella as her new full-time identity.

It was hard to avoid the subconscious similarities between this and the 2019 Joker movie while watching Cruella.

Arthur Fleck and Cruella make you feel something for characters that you shouldn’t feel a thing for. Because of their connotation, you are made to dislike them, because they are the bad guys.

Cruella and Arthur both had terrible experiences from their teenage years to adulthood. They feel the loneliness of the lack of family and support, and suddenly something breaks inside them where they both become villains.

In Joker, you encourage Arthur not to fully take on the role of the dark side of being the Joker, as torment and intimidation is what drove him to this point. In Cruella, the journey is the opposite. The public expects to see her embrace her dark side.

Audiences don’t see Cruella as the main antagonist of this film, but rather the Baroness. In fact, as the film progresses, viewers appreciate Cruella’s endearing qualities that she acquires, such as her wit and self-confidence.

However, the film approaches it from the perspective of the Baroness being the main villain, not Cruella. You cheer her against the Baroness for most of the movie. This is different from the character in the animated films of the 90s, where Cruella is presented as a bad dog killer.

Emma Stone fully embraced her role as Cruella. Stone gave an outstanding performance, nailing the manners, posture and demeanor of Disney icons. No one else could have played this character as well as Stone.

The film’s final scenes take a shocking twist, but it all makes sense when you see it for yourself.

Despite some issues with the plot, Disneys Cruella is a unique and surprisingly dark film in Disney’s collection of live-action series.

This movie makes you care deeply about its main character, and if you’re a lover of fashion, punk rock, and revenge, Cruella is the movie for you.

Audiences feel the same as Cruella received a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

After the huge box office success, a suite to the film has been confirmed and is in the early stages.

Price: 8/10.

Contact Alexis at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @ Alexis_Carson99.