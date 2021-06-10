FRIENDS-themed ship to sail from US coast in 2022





The FRIENDSverse is a gift that keeps on giving. After an emotionally charged and beautiful reunion episode last month, fans of the beloved ’90s sitcom can now enjoy the experience several notches up, as a travel company has the perfect idea for a another healthy experience. The agency is offering die-hard fans a chance to set sail on the ultimate FRIENDS cruise! In 2022, Fana World Travel and Celerity Cruises will take 500 lucky fans of the ’90s sitcom on a seven-day trip, which departs from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on May 15. Lucky travelers will board the Celebrity Equinox, which will make stops in Key West, Grand Cayman and Cozumel in Mexico, reports mentionned. The cruise trip will include costume parties, quizzes and contests, sitcom-inspired food and drink and much more for fans to have an overall experience at sea. There will also be staging. inspired by hundreds of episodes of the series. Get ready to eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, do yoga like Phoebe and dig like Ross, the website described the experience as so amazing. Guests can also simply sit back and relax on the ship’s many pool decks. In addition to the whole FRIENDS fandom experience, passengers can indulge in many other adventures as well. Once the ship is docked at various ports, passengers can also join a Rum and Cigar Tour in Key West, swim with dolphins in Grand Cayman, and participate in a Mayan Spiritual Cleansing in Cozumel, Travel and leisure reported. Bookings for the trip start at $ 1,648.66 per person or approximately Rs 1,20,000 for an inside cabin and goes up to $ 3,048 or more of Rs 2,22,000 for a suite with personal butler service and balcony. Packages include Wi-Fi, beverages, shore excursion credit of $ 150 per person, tips, taxes and fees. The FRIENDS Reunion episode aired on May 27 worldwide where cast members Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Mathew Perry and Matt LeBlanc eased memories of his production all ago. these years. The actors also pieced together a few lines from some iconic scenes and also spoke to anchor James Cordon. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

