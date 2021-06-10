Nirvana’s surviving members record new music

Former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl has revealed he teamed up with old band friends Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear to record some “really cool new music,” but they didn’t. ‘intention to release anything.

Describing the music recorded by the trio as impromptu jam sessions, Grohl told the Howard Stern Show, “We like to see each other and if there are instruments in the area or a studio available, we’ll get together and play kind of, you know?

“We don’t like to go through a big old Nirvana setlist, but we like to have fun and sometimes, while we are laughing, songs happen,” he added.

“And, you know, if we’re in a studio, we’ll record them. So, we recorded some really cool stuff. But we never did anything with it… It’s more like friends, jamming around. , it doesn’t really look like a big formal meeting. “

The three musicians have met on stage several times since the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain in April 1994.

They recruited Joan Jett, Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth, St. Vincent and Lorde to present their performance at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony in April 2014, and made a surprise appearance, along with John McCauley and Jett of Deer. Tick ​​again, at the Foo Fighters Cal Jam Festival in October 2018.

“Krist Novoselic is a pilot, he flies his own plane,” said Grohl. “He lives in the Pacific Northwest and every time he comes to Los Angeles, you know, we always love to see each other and we have dinner.

“The last time he was here I cooked dinner for us and we hung out together. And Pat is still here and the three of us, you know, we just love, we love to be together.

When asked if he sang during these jam sessions, Grohl replied, “Well no, I just play drums. We don’t have a singer. So it’s like we’re sort of recording these instrumentals and, and messing around. It’s very relaxed.

“There’s no pressure on us to do something that the world has to hear, it’s more just for fun, and a lot of it is really cool.

“It reminds you that when the three of us get together in a room and start playing, it looks like what it was. It looks like before. When the three of us put ourselves in a room and it feels like this noise is always the case.

Grohl’s Foo Fighters, who released their latest album Medicine at midnight in February, were recently announced as the first group to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City since March 2020.

They will perform to a fully vaccinated audience on June 20, in what will be the first full capacity concert on the Manhattan Hall in more than 460 days.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year, and Madison Square Garden is going to feel so tough,” Grohl said.