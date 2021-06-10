Ajay Devgn’s Rudra series will air on July 21; Southern actress Raashii Khanna to star: Bollywood News





Actor Ajay Devgn to make his digital acting debut in the lead role of Rudra – Edge of Darkness on Disney + Hotstar, which is the Indian adaptation of the successful BBC Luther series starring Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. The series will hit the parquet floors on July 21, 2021. According to a tabloid, Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated digital debut will kick off next month and shoot in multiple locations over the course of two months in Mumbai. Southern actress Raashii Khanna, who is making her digital Hindi debut with Raj and then DK with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, has been invited to play the lead role, originally played by Ruth Wilson in the British Psychology Series criminal. Earlier, Bollywood Hungamareported: “Ajay Devgn will be seen in an intense and gritty new cop avatar as he makes his grand entry into the digital space with his very first crime drama series titledRudra on the edge of darkness, coming soon to Disney + Hotstar VIP. The Hotstar Specials series will soon go into production and will be shot in iconic locations in Mumbai. “ Bollywood Hungama also exclusively reported thatRudra on the edge of darkness will be headed by Rajesh Mapuskar. He said, the response is incredible. There is a lot of excitement. Mr. Ajay Devgn is coming to OTT for the first time and he is also excited about it. A lot of positivity came our way. People are really looking forward to it and it puts a lot of pressure on us, especially me as a director, to live up to those expectations. In Luther, John Luther, a passionate detective, ends up befriending a psychopath and murderer Alice Morgan, whom he couldn’t stop due to lack of evidence, and they solve various cases together. Rudra on the edge of darkness arrives on the platform in 2021. READ ALSO: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn is EXCITED by OTT Debut, Says Rajesh Mapuskar, Director of Rudra The Edge Of Darkness BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

