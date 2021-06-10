‘Skater Girl’ is a stimulating and rewarding family film | Entertainment





Manjari’s new film Makijany Skater Girl innovates at the same time. Not only is this her first feature film (she is also a screenwriter and producer), but it is the first film in India to focus on skateboarding. Although you might think that if you’ve seen just one skateboard movie you’ve seen them all, but Makijanys’ work in many ways replaces American skateboarding movies such as the mid-90s or Lords of Dogtown which are intended for adult spectators. No famous actors here, as Makijany focuses on introducing young Indian actors who bring authentic emotions to the screen. Its script is simple, a little predictable, but uplifting as the PG note suggests. Skater Girl, however, is also a stimulating story for young viewers, a lesson in humble culture, and could be used as an educational tool by and for parents. From London to a remote village in Rajasthan, India, Jessica (Amy Maghera) has arrived to make peace with her past. Seeking solace in the place where her father was adopted as a child, she finds local children lacking inspiration. She asks a local teenager named Prerna (Rachel Saanchita Gupta) what she wants to be or do when she grows up. The shy girl has no answer to a question she never thought of. Jessica’s friend from the United States, a local teacher, is skateboarding in the village and the kids are mesmerized by her carrying car. Erick (Jonathan Readwin) teaches them skateboarding, and the glow that witnesses Jessica de Prerna, balancing on the skateboard, provides her with the goal she was looking for. The village elders resent Jessica and the ever-changing modern culture, pushing back the introduction of skateboards into the city. Skater Girl may be Makijany’s first feature film, but she is far from inexperienced. Besides numerous short films, she has worked as a second unit director on big budget films like The Dark Knight Rises, Wonder Woman and Dunkirk. Skater Girl is not a story and an emotion, but she draws the viewer into an elemental story by humiliating her. The end is a predictable triumph where the evil male elders show up. There are also unimaginative scenes like the hackneyed trope where Prerna is humiliated in class for not having the proper school uniform and textbook. Still Skater Girl manages to overcome her falls by reimagining the coming-of-age sports movie. There is definitely an element of Bend It Like Beckham just a more scruffy movie. Its debut on Netflix makes it easy to reach the audience that needs it most. Skater Girl is exactly the kind of constructive summer movie that parents can show their young children and teens where the value is hidden behind the entertaining storyline. The two young discoveries Gupta and Shafin Patel steal the show from experienced actors. By the end credits, which you’re encouraged to watch, you realize that Skater Girl is more than just a movie. The creation of the skatepark used in the film is now a must for the children of the village where the film takes place. So go and warm your heart this weekend. Final thought: Skater Girl is one of the most culturally rewarding family movies to watch from the show this summer.

Dustin Chase is a film critic and associate editor at Texas Art & Film, based in Galveston. Visit texasartfilm.com.

