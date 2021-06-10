Bengali actor Suvo Chakraborty attempts suicide on Facebook Live; rescued by the police





Bengali actor Suvo Chakraborty attempted suicide on Facebook Live, before being rescued by police. He said he was depressed due to the lack of work, as well as the death of his father, while taking sleeping pills during the video. According to reports, one of his supporters informed the Kolkata police, who rushed to the scene and rescued him. Bengali actor Suvo Chakraborty attempts suicide, now safe Chakraborty titled his Facebook video I Quit and we saw him play guitar and sing a song. He then began to share his problem: “Every household has this problem. My mother will say that my son is unemployed at 31 years old. My father passed away last year and we are living on the pension money. The actor said he hasn’t been working since August last year. He had played small roles in Bengali soap operas like Mangal Chandi, Irabotir Chupkotha and Manassa. Mangal Chandi had ceased broadcasting last year. He added, “When you’re depressed you don’t want to live. I don’t do this just for the show. I take sleeping pills really slowly.” “I don’t know, jump off the roof, cut my hand off, I don’t like all that. Finally, I found sleeping pills. Those who have high blood pressure are likely to have cardiac arrest,” he said. he declared. After consuming the tablets in front of the camera, he said he would make another video if he survived and the live streaming was turned off. At that time, police were alerted and reportedly pinpointed his location live by contacting Facebook. Police arrived at the scene and confirmed he was safe. According to reports, the cops also spoke to his mother and sister, who were in the same house but had no idea of ​​Chakrabortys actions. The incident took place on June 8. A few weeks ago, Kesari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story Actor Sandeep Nahar had committed suicide after posting a live video. Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







