Tom Girardi speaks out on guardianship amid lawsuits

Tom Girardi has broken his silence on his guardianship while facing multiple lawsuits and health issues. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s ex-husband, Erika Jayne, told a virtual hearing Wednesday that he had no interest in her brother, Robert Girardi, in control. Obviously I strongly disagree with the guardianship, Tom, 82, told a judge that his brother is in control of his person, his estate and his finances, Us weekly reported. I think you have to put together the reasons why the guardianship should be dissolved, and then deal with it, go to court. At the moment, I have nothing to say in court. Despite protest from the besieged lawyer, the judge ruled that Robert should retain control of Tom’s transactions. As Page Six reported in early February, Robert was appointed his brother’s temporary curator after suffering a medical emergency. Just a month later, the Legal Eagle was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and late-onset dementia after undergoing a medical evaluation as part of his brother’s efforts to be named Tom’s permanent curator. Jayne’s ex-husband’s health issues come amid several legal pitfalls, including a divorce from Bravolebrity and the loss of his California state bar admission. The “RHOBH” star filed for divorce from Girardi in the fall. Steve Eichner / NameFace / Sipa USA The “RHOBH” star, 49, called for a disbandment weeks before the former couple were prosecuted by a law firm representing victims of the Lion Air flight 610 allegedly embezzling money in connection with their divorce. Girardi pleaded poverty in court. The case is ongoing. Last December, Tom’s former law firm partner Robert Kees decided to dissolve their company, 1126 Wilshire Partnership. Keese and other attorneys alleged that Tom failed to pay them the estimated $ 315,000 they earned from the partnership, instead pocketing the money for his own personal gain. Wells Fargo Financial Services is also suing Girardi for allegedly violating agreements it made with the bank.

