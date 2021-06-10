Daytona Truck Meet returns June 11-13 at Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH Oversized tires, heavy-duty suspensions, train horns, smoke-spitting exhaust systems and the people who love them will dominate the roads this weekend as the Daytona Truck Meeting returns for its annual three-day invasion of the world’s most famous beach.

The world’s largest self-proclaimed truck show officially opens on Friday, with activities centered at Daytona International Speedway and the One Daytona retail, dining and entertainment complex on International Speedway Boulevard.

Organizers expect more than 5,000 custom trucks and around 40,000 spectators for the Speedway events which include hundreds of vendors, daily burnout competitions, a bikini contest, prize giveaways and parties at One Daytona.

For locals, traders and some local leaders, however, expectations are less festive, framed by the history of noise-generating events, traffic jams, arrests and a long list of rowdy behavior since its inaugural year. in 2017.

“I’m just telling residents to get what you need now and get down to a squat,” said Billie Wheeler, a member of the Volusia County Council, whose district includes the seaside towns of Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach Shores and Port. Orange.

Over Labor Day weekend 2020, the fourth annual event resulted in 831 citations, less than half of the 1,855 citations issued during the 2019 event, according to the department’s service. Daytona Beach Police. Police also towed 19 vehicles and made 55 arrests, 48 ​​for misdemeanors and seven for misdemeanors.

From 2020:The noise of Daytona Truck Meet, the “burn-outs” afflict the leaders of Volusia, the hoteliers say that the event is not at the right time

Last year’s event:Daytona Truck Meet: in figures

Although the Truck Meet still generates traffic jams and other headaches for residents, the number of summonses and arrests by police has declined in the last five years of the events.

In 2019, for example, police also towed 13 vehicles and made 67 arrests, including 58 for minor offenses and nine for misdemeanors.

In comparison, the 2018 event resulted in 2,151 citations and 77 arrests, 64 for misdemeanors and 13 for misdemeanors. That year, the police towed 22 vehicles.

FROM 2018:Florida police write 2,000 tickets at Daytona truck encounter

‘Be respectful’

Yet even amid declining numbers, Truck Meet continues to generate complaints from residents and high-profile examples of the bad behavior that inspires them.

Last year, for example, a participant posted a photo to Instagram that appeared to show him urinating in the bushes outside the Peabody Auditorium at Daytona Beachs. The photo went viral and angered Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry, who took to Facebook to demand that those who visit our city do so with good manners or stay home. “

Labor Day 2020:Daytona Truck Meet Generates Weekend Complaints and Business for Volusia Hotels

Notice:About the “Big Truck” guy who appeared to be urinating in the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona

The Wheeler County Council member echoed that call for good behavior this week.

We’re a tourist area, but I hope they (the visitors to Truck Meet) play by our rules and be respectful of the citizens who are here, Wheeler said.

At the same time, Wheeler expressed confidence that Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young had worked with his department on a plan to team up with Volusia County Beach Safety and other local agencies tasked with law enforcement to help the event run smoothly.

I’m sure he’s had conversations with the county so we know we have a plan, Wheeler said. We know that (State Road) A1A will be submerged. It is not the weekend to come to the beach in my opinion if you are a family. It will be very difficult with the traffic.

To prepare for the influx, Daytona Beach Police issued an alert on their social media this week, advising that police and traffic control officers will be on duty in the area around the Speedway and along the ‘A1A to help with heavy traffic expected throughout the event.

Participants in the event are encouraged to only use main arteries as access routes and not to use residential neighborhoods as a crossing or meeting point, the alert said.

We will not tolerate gatherings in parking lots, the alert said. We ask participants to have fun while respecting the rights of those who do not wish to participate and to observe the rules and laws of our community.

Preparation for the event also includes the availability of Pink P passes for residents and beachside workers.

The pass is designed to provide 24/7 access to the Main Street drawbridge to motorists who display it on a vehicle’s dashboard during special events, even though other bridges connecting the beach at the mainland are closed for safety reasons.

The procedure was reimplemented following bridge closures that occurred at the height of the busy Memorial Day weekend vacation. ID is required to obtain the pass.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Daytona Beach Police Chief Young said 4,500 of the passes have been distributed so far.

For more information on obtaining a pass, residents can call the department reception at 386-671-5100.

Memorial day:Weekend bridge closures helped control traffic, but impacted two Daytona Beach events

Police command staff met with the promoter of the events this week, the latest in a series of meetings to discuss preparations for the event, Daytona Beach Police spokesman Messod Bendayan said.

We have met several times to talk about the event and how we plan to handle things, Bendayan said.

‘We live here’

Jordan Muhlbauer, owner of Truck Fever, LLC, the Ponte Vedra company that presents the Truck Meet, could not be reached by multiple emails and phone messages this week for comment on this year’s event.

But worried residents, tired of previous Truck Meet experiences, are gearing up for a long weekend.

I already see them by the beach, said Cindy Nour, 60, who lives in an area behind the Daytona Beach Drive-In Christian Church in Daytona Beach Shores. I went to Publix the other day and two of them came by shouting on A1A and thought let’s go. They are already there.

Nour always has a permanent reminder of the Labor Day weekend event 2020, in the form of long black skid marks left on the road in front of his house by visitors to Truck Meet who have booked a vacation rental. down the street.

We know we live in a host community, said Nour. I was born and raised here; I know what it’s like to live here. But we live here and we don’t like having to see what they leave on the streets when they get home. Were stuck watching it.

For hoteliers, meanwhile, the event contributes to another busy weekend amid a continued rebound in the tourism industry following catastrophic declines linked to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Tourism outlook:Do large crowds for Memorial Day weekend mean a busy summer season for Volusia-Flagler?

At One Daytona, the event hub, rooms are already full for Thursday through Saturday nights at the Daytona Marriott Autograph Collection hotel and the Fairfield Inn & Suites, said Nancy Guran, sales manager for both hotels.

Rooms are expected to be fully booked throughout the weekend at the 744-room Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort, the largest hotel in the area, said Jim Berkley, general manager.

WHAT: Daytona Truck Meeting

WHEN: official events from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 am-3pm Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, also, evenings at One Daytona, across from the track. Expect heavy traffic in the event area.

ONLINE: daytonatruckmeet.com

The outlook was also encouraging at hotels owned and operated by Elite Hospitality Inc., based in Ormond Beach, said Manoj Bhoola, President and CEO.

The Elite list of hotels in the area includes the Ormond Beach Best Western Castillo Del Sol; the Best Western Plus International Speedway; Hampton Inn by Hilton Daytona Speedway Airport; and the Hilton Garden Inn at Daytona Beach International Airport.

We still have a few rooms left in some of our hotels and we should be full for this event which generates a lot of needed income for restaurants, attractions and hotels, Bhoola said, adding that the event continues to be better managed. every year.

Even with the crowd control issues, it’s important to continue to attract special events and make sure they don’t disturb residents, said Rob Burnetti, general manager of the 212-room Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona. Beach Shores. This hotel is also planning a full weekend, he said.

It was an event driven market and we need those events to take place in Daytona, Burnetti said. At the same time, when we hear that this compromises the comfort, safety and sheer enjoyment of the beach for locals, we take seriously to work with the powers that be to fix it.

“I live here too,” Burnetti said. “I don’t want to see them come here and do damage.

WHAT: Daytona Truck Meeting

WHEN: official events from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 am-3pm Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, also, evenings at One Daytona, across from the track. Expect heavy traffic in the event area.

ONLINE: daytonatruckmeet.com