Jason Goes To Hell, Hell’s Biggest Canon Break Shows The Slasher Is A Great Actor





Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday has broken away from franchise canon, with major streak showing the slasher is a great actor.

Jason Goes To Hell: The Last Friday strayed from the barrel in several important ways, but his biggest break showed the slasher himself to be a great actor. The critical and financial disappointment of Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason takes Manhattan in 1989 proved that the series had run out. Franchise creator Sean S. Cunningham wanted to get Freddy vs. Jason in the early 1990s, and managed to secure the rights to Jason, but not the Friday 13 title, from Paramount. Cunningham thus developed Jason is going to hell as an entrance that would lead to this proposed crossing. Director Adam Marcus wanted to do something very different from the traditional Friday 13with The last friday, which opens with Jason torn to pieces. A convoluted new mythology reveals that the evil spirit of Voorhees – via some sort of demonic serpent – may possess other bodies, but it can only truly be reborn in a parent’s body through blood. For fans of the series, Jason is going to hell is either a bloody, demented delight or a complete mess which is the worst in the franchise. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Friday The 13th Part 8 Is The Only Entry Adult Jason Speaks To The body jump plotting device had already been tried – with a much better effect – in New Line’s own. Cache in 1987. Despite the possession of several different shells throughout Jason is going to hell, the titular slasher remains silent throughout the story. That is, until the finale, which sees Jason’s niece Jessica trying to protect her baby from two potential Jason suspects; one is Local Sheriff Landis while the other is Deputy Randy. While it should be easy to figure out who owns Jason, the problem is that they both talk to Jessica during the scene. In fact, Landis is the more suspicious of the two when he tries to grab Jessica, which leads Randy to point his gun at the sheriff and order him to back off. Landis tries again and Jessica stabs him to death, but it is soon revealed that Randy is actually Jason in disguise. Jason is going to hell played fast and loose with the workbench Friday 13 canon already, but having Jason not only able to speak, but suddenly giving a very convincing performance as a concerned cop, really stretches the film’s already fuzzy logic. Adult Jason has only been seen speaking onscreen once before in Friday the 13th Part VIII, and it was in a child’s voice as he remembered his childhood drowning. Jason Goes To Hell: The Last Friday Director Marcus and screenwriter Dean Lorey admit in the film’s commentary track that they knew this moment was really out of place for Jason, but they couldn’t think of another way to make the scene work. Jason’s talk isn’t even the most ridiculous moment in this subsequent sequel, so it’s not often highlighted as an issue. Next: Jason Goes To Hell: What Jason Looks Like Without The Mask The Batman: How Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit Stacks Up To The Dark Knight

About the Author Padraig cotter

