Entertainment
Famous director Buddhadeb Dasgupta has died at 77
The national winner suffered from kidney problems for a long time and underwent regular dialysis twice a week.
Prominent director Buddhadeb Dasgupta, who had suffered from kidney disease for some time, died at his home on Thursday following cardiac arrest, family members said. He was 77 years old.
The award-winning national director is survived by his wife and two daughters from a previous marriage.
Offering his condolences to the friends and family of the ace director, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Saddened by the death of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he breathed lyricism into the language of cinema. loss to the cinema fraternity. “
Saddened by the death of the eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infuses lyricism into the language of cinema. His death is a great loss for the cinematic fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers
Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 10, 2021
Dasgupta was found motionless by his wife, Sohini, at his residence in the city’s Kalikapur neighborhood at 6 a.m., according to family members.
He suffered cardiac arrest in his sleep, they added.
Mourning his passing, filmmaker Goutam Ghosh said, “Da Buddha continued to make films, write articles and stay active, despite his failing health. He had performed ‘Tope’ and ‘Urojahaz’ even when he was sick. It is a great loss for all of us. “
Actor-director Aparna Sen has said that Dasgupta’s films are “steeped in surrealism”.
“I am sad that I cannot say a final farewell to Buddhadeb da at the crematorium, as I did in the case of Mrinal da. to this COVID pandemic and lockdown, ”Sen said.
Actor and theater personality Kaushik Sen has said that Dasgupta is part of the league of filmmakers such as Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak and Mrinal Sen, “who have brought Bengali cinema to global platforms.”
“He had often been accused of making films in a style that was not easily understood by the masses. But he stuck to that style, never deviated from what he believed in,” Sen said.
Born in 1944 in Purulia, Dasgupta began his career as a college lecturer before entering filmmaking in the 1970s, having registered his name as a member of the Calcutta Film Society.
He directed his first feature film ‘Dooratwa’ in 1978, leaving his mark as a poet-lyricist-director.
Before that he had done a short ‘Samayer Kache’.
Some of the notable films he has directed include “Neem Annapurna”, “Grihajuddha”, “Bagh Bahadur”, “Tahader Katha”, “Charachar”, “Lal Darja”, “Uttara”, “Swapner Din”, “Kaalpurush” , ‘Janala’.
He had also directed films in Hindi – ‘Andhi Gali’ and ‘Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa’.
Dasgupta – who won 12 national awards in his lifetime – was liberal in his views, having criticized arrests of several political activities in recent times.
He backed young filmmaker Anik Dutta, when the anti-establishment ‘Bhobisyoter Bhoot’ was pulled from city cinemas a week after its release.
Recipient of the Silver Lion of the Venice Film Festival, the Locarno Critics’ Prize for Uttara, the Special Jury Prize of Locarno, the Author, after one of his companies fails to obtain a commercial release a few years ago, had told PTI: “It hurts me when my film is recognized internationally but does not come out in the cinemas of Calcutta and the rest of Bengal, but there is a strong lobby of distribution to the artwork.
PM offers condolences on death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his anguish over the death of director Buddhadeb Dasgupta, and noted that his various works struck a chord with all walks of life.
Anguished by the disappearance of Shri Buddhadeb Dasgupta. His various works have struck a chord with all walks of life. He was also a prominent thinker and poet. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers at this time of mourning. Om Shanti.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2021
Modi tweeted: “Anguished by the disappearance of Shri Buddhadeb Dasgupta. His various works have struck a chord with all walks of life. He was also a prominent thinker and poet. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers at this time of mourning. Om Shanti. “
