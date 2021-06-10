Underwood wins CMT Awards; Gladys Knight, ELLE perform | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) Carrie Underwood has yet another reason to be happy to have extended her record as the most decorated artist in CMT Music Awards history, thanks to her song Hallelujah.
The singer’s hit clip, a collaboration with John Legend, was named Video of the Year on Wednesday’s show, which airs from Nashville, Tennessee.
Underwood, who now has 23 CMT Awards, thanked their die-hard fans while accepting the honor: You’re the reason we’re all here to do what we do, do what we love (and) make music videos. “
She also yelled at Legend, especially for sending him the song, which appeared on her first holiday album My Gift. “
Congratulations on what I believe is your first CMT award. Wow! ”She exclaimed.
Although Underwood held part of the evening, she also performed with rock band NEEDTOBREATHE, other female stars, some outside of country music, took over the awards ceremony honoring the best music videos. country of the year.
The Grammy-winning R&B star HER and fellow guitar-killer Chris Stapleton had the best performance of the night. They joined forces for a smoky and thrilling Hold On performance, ”posing as a veteran duo.
The legendary Gladys Knight wowed non-masked spectators during a performance of Friendship Train “with Mickey Guyton. Part of the show was dedicated to black female voices thanks to top-notch performances by Knight, HER and Guyton, who was nominated for two and presented the CMT Equal Play Award to Linda Martell, one of the pioneering black artists of country music and the first black woman to perform solo at the Grand Ole Opry.
Martell had country success with the song Color Me Country “50 years ago, and other songs hit the charts, but she faced great hardships. She was racist while performing on stage and was shunned by the music industry as a traditional country performer, her label shelved her album and was barred from finding a new contract.
Hearing Linda sing shows very clearly that she had all the talent to be a big star, but her career was cut short for a reason: the color of her skin, ”said Guyton, who made history this year in as the first black woman nominated in solo for a country Grammy Award.
I wouldn’t be here today without you, and none of us would be here without you, so thank you! “
Martell, 86, did not attend the awards show, but CMT released photos of the icon holding her award and said she was watching the show from her home in South Carolina.
Guyton also took the stage with BRELAND, the black singer who mixed country, trap and R&B music and had country success with the platinum hit My Truck. “
And the night featured more collaborative performances like this.
Lady A kicked off the show with Carly Pearce and Lindsay Ell, Ingrid Andress sang with pop singer-songwriter JP Saxe, while Miranda Lambert performed with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.
Hosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini also performed on stage and won awards.
Brown won Male Video of the Year for Worship You and Collaborative Video of the Year for Famous Friends with Chris Young. The CMT performance of the year went to Ballerini and Halsey’s The Other Girl of the 2020 CMT Music Awards.
Gabby Barrett, who was originally scheduled to perform at the show but retired, won Female Video of the Year and the Best Family Feature Award went to Taylor Swift’s The Best Day (Taylors Version), ” which was reissued this year and featured home movies starring the pop star, her brother and her parents.
Little Big Town’s Wine, Beer, Whiskey “won the first duo / group video of the year award.
It’s awesome. First of all, we’re back and making people music, ”Kimberly Schlapman shouted, referring to the pandemic.
I know you like drinking songs, ”added Karen Fairchild.
To see what else is happening in County Gallatin, subscribe to the online journal.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit