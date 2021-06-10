HC refuses to suspend release of films about Rajput’s life, says films are not biopic, factual

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to suspend the release of several films, allegedly based on the life of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, including “Nyay: The Justice” which is due for release on Friday, claiming the films are not are neither represented. as a biopic or factual narration of what happened in his life.

“Posthumous privacy rights are not allowed,” the High Court said in its interim order on a plea from Rajput’s father to prevent such films.

The court declared that it found the arguments of the producers and directors that if the information about the events that took place is already in the public domain, no violation of the right to privacy can be claimed on a film inspired by such events.

Some of the upcoming or proposed film projects based on her son’s life are – “Nyay: The Justice”, “Suicide or Murder: A star was lost”, “Shashank” and an unnamed crowd-funded film.

Judge Sanjeev Narula rejected the request of Rajput’s father, Krishna Kishore Singh, seeking to prevent anyone from using his son’s name or image in films, claiming that “the plaintiff did not pass the test to three prongs for the granting of a pre-emptive injunction to prevent the exhibition of films “.

The court, however, ordered the filmmakers to render full accounts of the income from the films, if a damages case is established in the future, and entered the lawsuit for completion of the pleading before the joint clerk.

The court said the producers and directors claimed the films were a fictitious rendition of real events surrounding the lives of film and television figures, including Rajput who was allegedly found dead at his home in Mumbai. The case is still ongoing. The court noted that lead lawyer Vikas Singh, representing Rajput’s father, briefly argued that the right to freedom of expression, in reporting, does not enjoy the same protection in commercial exploitation. .

The court said that the argument is wrong and that one cannot read this classification of fundamental and non-fundamental rights under Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution and that the protection and guarantee provided for in the Constitution would apply with the same rigor, even if the publication results in commercial gain.

“They (the defendants) firmly stated that nowhere has the plaintiff or his family or the name, image, personality, likeness, etc. of the SSR been used by them. The only resemblance to the SSR , as the defendants claimed, would be an imaginary dramatization of some of the events that occurred in his life The artistic freedom to create works of fiction cannot be controlled, limited or confined within defined limits.

“An artist’s inspiration can come from any source, and the court cannot filter out real-life events. This court finds merit in the defendants’ argument that the details of the disappearance of the SSR have been the subject of extensive and prolonged media coverage in all media, which are available in the public domain and are part of the public record, ”the court said in its 42-page verdict.

He added that courts only grant pre-publication injunctions in exceptional circumstances and that this reluctance is rooted in the importance attached to the right to free speech and that general injunctions or gag orders must. be avoided, unless it is extremely imperative.

“Since the films of the accused are neither presented as a biopic, nor as a factual narration of what happened in the life of the SSR, and are described as being completely fictional and inspired by certain events that took place. produced in the past and have been widely discussed and are available in the public domain, the court finds no reason to grant a restraining order, “said the judge, noting that the directors of the film” Nyay: The Justice “also inserted a warning to the film.

The court said that at first glance, it cannot find any evidence to conclude that the film would lead audiences to believe that it is a true story or a biopic authorized by Rajput’s father.

Once the warning is included at the start of the motion picture, any apprehension the complainant has of passing off the film as an SSR biopic will be dispelled, he added.

The court ruled that the defendants’ claim that the plaintiff’s action is late in the day because Rajput died on June 14 last year and the news of his death was widely reported in the media and the production of the film was well-known. was announced in August 2020 and the lawsuit was filed near the film’s release, after the directors put a lot of time, money and effort into production and promotion.

The court said it did not consider the complainant’s claim to restrict the strength of his right to a fair trial regarding his son’s unnatural death to be founded, saying that no basis was established to demonstrate how the films would undermine the trial.

In fact, defendants who are named in the FIR or who are under investigation have not come forward claiming prejudice. While it is not necessary to insist that the right to a fair trial is a precious right, it must be remembered that investigative agencies and the justice system do not rely on films. cinematographic for investigation or judgment. They must decide the issues before them by drawing their own inferences and conclusions on the basis of the documents submitted to them, in accordance with the law, ”the court said.

The court called insane the plaintiff’s plea that the content of the film is defamatory and will damage his reputation and that of his son.

